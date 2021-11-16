Band surpasses Globo in audience during F1 So Paulo GP

Lewis Hamilton at the So Paulo GP (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

The Band even surpassed TV Globo in audience during the So Paulo GP of Formula 1, which took place this Sunday (11/14). According to preliminary data from Kantar Ibope, the São Paulo station had an average of 7 points and a peak of 8 in Greater So Paulo. New holder of broadcasting rights, this is the best result of the broadcaster in the competition, according to F5.

Each point on the ibope of Greater So Paulo, the target region for the largest flow of investment in advertising, corresponds to 205,377 viewers. Band did not leave the podium during the exhibition of the race and came to lead between 14:30 and 15:35.

In the same period, Globo took 2nd place with Zig Zag Arena, scoring 6.9 points against 7.2 for the São Paulo network. For the range between 2:02 pm and 3:35 pm, the period in which the race took place, Band had an average of 7 points, taking second place. Globo led with 7.7 points.

The coverage of the So Paulo GP was narrated by Sergio Mauricio and featured comments from Reginaldo Leme, Felipe Giaffone and Max Wilson. The report was by Mariana Becker, ex-TV Globo.

Lewis Hamilton won the race and paid tribute to Brazil on the podium. Through Instagram, he said he loves the country. Look:

