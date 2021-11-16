Barbara freaks out with jealousy of Lara and makes Christian tremble with fear · TV News

Barbara (Alinne Moraes) will freak out with jealousy of Lara (Andreia Horta) in Um Lugar ao Sol. Not knowing that the cook is the ex-girlfriend of Renato/Christian (Cauã Reymond), the rich girl will find her phone number in her husband’s belongings. Disturbed, she will make a point of calling her rival in front of the faker, which will make him tremble with fear of being unmasked in the nine o’clock soap opera on Globo.

Ravi (Juan Paiva) has reunited with Lara and will deliver a note with her contacts to the former valet. This will happen right after the fake Renato returns from his honeymoon with Barbara. On the trip, the poor twin will have discovered that Renato killed a person run over and that the new woman is pregnant.

The news will make Christian very shaken, and Ravi will fear that his friend will never return to who he was. In the chapter this Wednesday (17) , the humble young man will deliver the note to encourage his friend to give up the idea of ​​stealing the rich twin’s life.

Missing his ex-girlfriend, Christian will almost call her, but give up. Only he will keep the note. As the former valet will stay away, Barbara will begin to investigate if he has another one or something to justify his behavior and find the role.

Pregnant, the spoiled one will freak out at the possibility of being cheated on and make a difficult decision. In this Thursday’s chapter (18), she will confront Christian with the note in her hand and call Lara in front of her husband, as he will deny knowing the owner of the phone number.

Almost

The man will fear that Santiago’s heiress (José de Abreu) ​​will discover that he is not Renato and put an end to his entire plan to pass himself off as the playboy. On the other end of the call, Lara will answer the phone without knowing anything, and Barbara will ask if she knows any Renato Meirelles.

Noca’s granddaughter (Marieta Severo) will find the contact strange, but will explain that she has never heard of that name. The preppy will hang up the phone in shame and apologize to Christian for the outbreak. At least, for the time being, the usurper’s story will remain a secret.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

