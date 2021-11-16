‘Began the distribution of the market on the rise’

Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week with a race to record highs after bulls save the day – and the week – at the last minute.

A week of fluctuating BTC price action came to an end just in time for the close of the week, with Bitcoin returning to $66,000.

It’s a classic move that has become all too familiar in recent weeks, and attention is now focusing on the upbeat results once again.

With Wall Street still to open, Monday has yet to set the tone for the third week of “Moonvember,” which still has a month-end target price close to $100,000.

Can Bitcoin get there? The Cointelegraph analyzes five factors that could help shape the BTC price trajectory in the coming days.

The weekly close leaves no room for the bears

For those worried about what would happen at the close of Sunday’s week, there was no reason – Bitcoin didn’t disappoint.

After fluctuating most of the week, the BTC/USD took the occasion in classic style to seal a new record weekly close, which took it to $65,500.

Earnings of $1,000 literally came in the final hour, characteristic of behavior over the past few weeks.

They saved the weekly closing – Will Clemente (@WClementeIII) November 15, 2021

Bitcoin therefore hit a weekly close above a multi-month trend previously considered a major test of overall strength.

For popular analyst TechDev, the close was notable for another reason, coming above the Fibonacci 1.618 level and thus copying the stock that acted as a springboard during the 2013 and 2017 bull runs.

#BTC just opened and closed a week above the 1,618 log. This has been significant in the past. pic.twitter.com/DBsq4OwI8X – TechDev (@ TechDev_52) November 15, 2021

“Are you ready for what’s to come? Personally, I’m not betting this time will be any different for Bitcoin,” he added in a other post about the Fibonacci index.

As of this writing, the BTC/USD was trading at just under $66,000, having hit its high overnight.

Others argued that the implementation of Sunday’s Taproot soft fork has not yet been fully appreciated. As the Cointelegraph noted, major updates were also followed by significant price increases, as was the case with the Segregated Witness (SegWit) in 2017.

“The market has not set the price of the massive Bitcoin Taproot update”, he wrote Charles Edwards, CEO of investment firm Capriole.

$135,000 “Still at Stake”

Say what you want about PlanB analyst PlanB’s series of “worst case” Bitcoin price predictions for the end of the month – it’s in line with your estimates.

Having correctly guessed BTC’s monthly close almost exactly for three consecutive months, PlanB now says that $98,000 as of December 1 and $135,000 as of January 1, 2022 are still achievable targets.

Forecast of $98,000 for November and $135,000 for December still in play pic.twitter.com/Df9CsxTdEj – PlanB (@100trillionUSD) November 14, 2021

He is far from alone – as the Cointelegraph reported, several sources are planning a move of at least $85,000 in the coming weeks.

Zooming out even further, PlanB’s inventory-to-flow models are joined by other research that shows just how cyclical Bitcoin really has been – even since before 2013.

Regardless of how you feel, the #bitcoin has been respecting these trend lines for 9 years. Once he breaks through the centerline he will actually move up. pic.twitter.com/sU4NytFlel – Jordan Lindsey (@jclcapital) November 13, 2021

A forecast last week, however, said that while Bitcoin hit a massive $250,000 in January, it would ultimately belie one of the stock-to-flow models outright.

“Distribution in the market on the rise has already started”

Could it be the beginning of the end for the Bitcoin bull market this cycle?

Looking at what long-term (LTH) holders are doing, it appears that Bitcoin has entered its last – but most volatile – bullish chapter.

Data from on-chain analytics company Glassnode highlighted by analyst William Clemente show that LTH investors have stopped accumulating liquid and are now shedding currencies.

Characteristic of bull run tops, this “sell hard” marks the first net reduction in LTH holdings since April, when BTC/USD hit highs of $64,900, which remained at the ceiling for six months.

“Long-term holders buy BTC low and sell high,” commented Clemente.

“We just got our first red impressions of the net LTH position change in over 6 months, showing that bull market distribution has started.”

Last time, in the fourth quarter of 2020, LTHs began selling before Bitcoin prices rose dramatically, with distribution peaking and then falling before the record $64,900 materialized.

Hash rate returns to all-time highs

One aspect of Bitcoin that is really peaking this week is the hash rate.

After a quick but still long recovery from its crash five months ago, the core network’s fundamentals are now measuring what it did in late April through early May.

According to the data from the MiningPoolStats live monitoring feature, excluding peaks and valleys in the raw data, the hash rate is about 168 exahashes per second (EH/s).

The chart above shows the extent of progress since miners began moving en masse from China.

As the hash rate, which describes the computing power devoted to mining, can only be estimated rather than measured accurately, the metric now begins its first venture into uncharted territory in nearly half a year.

Last week #Bitcoin hash rate: 160.6 EH/s 160,600,000,000,000,000,000,000 hashes per second pic.twitter.com/yA1GSvn52x – Dylan LeClair (@DylanLeClair_) November 13, 2021

As the Cointelegraph reported, difficulty, arguably the most important indicator of Bitcoin strength, also continues to return to all-time highs.

Domingo added another 4.7% to the count, also marking the ninth increase for consecutive difficulty.

“Foam signs”

Away from Bitcoin, traditional markets are starting to get nervous – and not just investors.

At a conference last week, Raghuram Rajan, former governor of the Cnetral Bank of India, sounded the alarm about excessive stock growth.

“There are obvious signs of foam (signs that envision a bubble),” he said of the Nomura-Wolfe basket of US popular stocks, cited by the Financial Times among other media.

Quitting Bitcoin during periods of rapid price rises, options are getting a lot of volume – and leverage with it.

“It all sounds crazy, there are bubbles here, bubbles there, everywhere,” said Erik Knutzen, chief investment officer at investment manager Neuberger Berman, quoted by the Financial Times.

“It’s become a cliché, but we really are in uncharted waters, very unusual territory.”

While November has traditionally been a solid performance month for both traditional financial and cryptocurrency markets, the tone fuels suspicions about the “high” nature of stocks in particular.

For Bitcoiners, the problem revolves around the general correlation between the two. Despite having stood out on its own in recent months, the BTC can still be affected by sudden shifts in sentiment elsewhere.

One example was Tesla, which fell in line with Bitcoin last week due to the sale of 10% of CEO Elon Musk’s stakes.

