Benfica pronounces on the permanence of Jorge Jesus – Flamengo

Portuguese club denies rumors involving the possible dismissal of the coach

Benfica officially commented on the situation of Jorge Jesus this Tuesday morning (16). At the beginning of the note, the Portuguese club makes it clear that the news about the termination of the coach’s contract after the end of the season are false and do not go beyond: “Strategy of spreading falsehoods to disunite and divide the Benfica fans”. The Lisbon team also lamented and guaranteed that fake news reached an intolerable dimension.

The title “false information about Benfica” already makes clear the tone used during the speech. The opening passage also says that the club: “It vehemently repudiates the destabilization campaign that it has been victim of over the past few days”. For those who don’t know, earlier this week, on Monday (15), rumors pointed to a possible dismissal of Jorge Jesus at the end of the season.

“(…) It is false that Benfica is preparing the departure of Jorge Jesus from the technical command of his team. It is false that Benfica has established contacts with other coaches or their agents. Such a lie seriously disrespects not only Benfica and its coach Jorge Jesus, but also Vitória SC, coach Pepa and, not least, all the basic principles of journalism (…)”, dpart of the note.

In another moment, Benfica apologizes to its fans – directly affected by rumors involving Jorge Jesus. The club guarantees that everyone is united with the sole mission of making the team evolve and keep winning. And he also asked his followers to ignore rumors of those who “just want to get in the way”.