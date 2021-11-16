Biden will tell Xi Jinping that China must act “within world rules” at a virtual meeting this Monday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – US President Joe Biden will tell Chinese leader Xi Jinping that China must “go by the rules of the road” as a responsible nation, a senior US administration official said of the upcoming virtual meeting this Monday between the two world leaders.

The video dialogue, initiated by Biden and expected to last several hours, should focus on defining the terms for the future US-China competition, the official told reporters.

Both sides hope the longest conversation between the leaders since Biden became president in January of this year will make the relationship less difficult.

The United States and China, the world’s largest economies, disagree on the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, the expansion of Beijing’s nuclear arsenal and the increasing pressure on Taiwan, among other issues.

“This is an opportunity for President Biden to tell President Xi directly that he expects him to follow the rules, which is what other responsible nations do,” the US official told reporters, citing a list of US concerns, including the economic “coercion” of US allies and alleged human rights violations.

Biden is focused on writing these rules “in a way that is favorable to our interests and values ​​and those of our allies and partners,” the official said, adding that negotiations with China should be “substantive and not symbolic.”

“This is not a meeting where we expect immediate results,” added the official.

US officials downplayed the possibility of progress in trade talks, where China is lagging behind in a commitment to buy $200 billion more in the country’s goods and services. It is also not on Biden’s agenda to discuss tariffs on Chinese products that Beijing and business groups hope to reduce.

“Deep suspicion”

Xi, anticipating the Olympics and a Communist Party Congress next year, where he is expected to secure a third term, is also keen to avoid heightened tensions with the United States but disapproves of US action on the Taiwan issue.

“The Taiwan question is China’s ultimate red line,” wrote the Global Times, a tabloid published by the Communist Party People’s Daily, in Monday’s editorial.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a briefing on Monday that “The United States and China are expected to meet midway, strengthen dialogue and cooperation, effectively manage differences, adequately deal with sensitive issues and explore ways of mutual respect and peace coexistence.”

Xi and Biden last week outlined competing views, with Biden emphasizing the US commitment to a “free and open Indo-Pacific”, which Washington says faces increasing Chinese “coercion”, while Xi warned against a return to war tensions Cold.

“Both sides are deeply suspicious of each other and are taking substantive steps to compete on economics, security and politics,” said Scott Kennedy, a China expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

Congressional Democrats want Biden to make nuclear risk-reduction measures with China a priority after the Pentagon reported that Beijing was significantly expanding its nuclear weapons and missile programs.

Beijing argues that its arsenal is surpassed by those of the United States and Russia, and says it is ready for dialogue if Washington reduces its nuclear stockpile to China’s level.

Taiwan is expected to play an important role in the negotiations, with Beijing and Washington increasingly clashing over the island, which has its own government but which China claims is its own.

The Biden government has been trying to gain more space for Taiwan in the international system. Beijing has vowed to bring the island back under mainland control – by force if necessary.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week that Washington and its allies would take unspecified “actions” if China used force to alter Taiwan’s status quo, further clouding long-standing US policy of “strategic ambiguity” as to whether the United States would respond militarily.

