Bitcoin (BTC) drops 10% to below US$ 60,000; Solana (SOL), Ethereum (ETH) and Cardano (ADA) fall on bloody morning

Bitcoin (BTC) and the rest of the cryptocurrency market had a difficult morning this Tuesday (16). The largest currency on the market has dropped nearly 10% in the past 24 hours and dropped below $60,000, according to Coinmarketcap data.

The movement dragged together all the major currencies in the ecosystem. Solana (SOL), Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT) and XRP also had significant losses — between 10% and 15%.

Meme currencies such as Dogecoin (Doge) and Shiba Inu (SHIBA) did not escape the drop and also fell by around 10%. SHIB’s downfall may have been partly held back by community excitement over the currency’s recent listing on Gemini, one of the largest cryptocurrency brokers in the US market.

Possible cause of Bitcoin crash

The market is speculating on the reasons for the drop. One of the possibilities, according to Coindesk, is that traders are unsure about the reports on cryptocurrencies included in the infrastructure law signed by the US president on Monday (15).

The measure predicts that broker reports trading in excess of $10,000 and could affect even country-based bitcoin miners.

Another reason would be Twitter CFO Ned Segal’s recent comments to the Wall Street Journal that having cryptocurrencies in the box didn’t make sense for the company at the time.