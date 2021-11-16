Bitcoin Creator Identity May Be Revealed in Dispute for $64 Billion | cryptocurrencies

Blockchain technology aficionados and on-call curious investors follow new developments about the parenthood of bitcoin. the true identity of Satoshi Nakamoto (which it is not known if it is one person or more than one) can be revealed in a court of Florida , where an approximately $64 billion cryptocurrency lawsuit is ongoing.

Calling the “bitcoin trial of the century”, the process involves the family of late David Kleiman and your ex-business partner Craig Wright, Australian computer scientist and cryptography pioneer. At issue is control over the assets that supposedly belonged to “Satoshi Nakamoto”, whose stock is 1.1 million bitcoins – one of the largest private fortunes in the world -, as well as the identity of Satoshi, who has remained anonymous since its creation bitcoin in 2008.

According to international press and news agencies, Kleiman’s family claims that both took the pseudonym and created the cryptoactive. Wright, 51, since 2016, insists that he, and only he, is Satoshi.

The family plans to provide evidence proving that Kleiman and Wright have worked together since the inception of cryptocurrency, and therefore each is entitled to half the fortune.

Letter written in 2008 is key in the process

In October 2008, a nine-page letter was written by Satoshi Nakamoto to explain to the world how the blockchain would work, which a few months later would make the bitcoin network viable.

The creator, who allegedly used two email addresses, remained active in the Bitcoin development process for two years, writing on message boards and communicating with developers. In December 2010, Nakamoto ‘basically disappeared’ and stopped posting publicly.

According to the lawsuit, the Kleimans accuse Wright of recruiting his – now deceased – relative to help write the explanatory letter and launch the deal. The family also notes that Kleiman started a company in Florida in 2011, two years before he died, called W&K Info Defense Research, that supposedly was a partnership between the two men.

“We believe the evidence will show that there was a partnership to create and mine more than one million bitcoins,” said the Kleiman family lawyer, Vel Freedman, to Wall Street Journal.

Wright claimed full ownership of W&K and his defense denied a partnership, reiterating that the Australian is the sole creator of bitcoin. “We believe that the court will find nothing to indicate or record that they were a partnership,” explained his lawyer Andrés Rivero.

The bitcoin community has rejected Wright’s claims that he is Satoshi. In 2016, when making such an announcement, it faced significant criticism and backtracked three days later. For the cryptographers, the only way for him to prove his identity would be to show that he has the private key to the wallet that contains 1.1 million bitcoins. If a jury rules in favor of the Kleiman family and forces Wright to hand over a portion of the fortune – and he is unable to access the wallet – Satoshi’s identity will remain a mystery.

‘[Wright] has been hacking and deceiving people, playing the trust game,’ he said. Arthur van Pelt, a bitcoin investor and Wright critic. “There is no genuine, independent and reliable proof.”

Wright also faced scrutiny earlier this year after he filed a lawsuit in May trying to recover $7.25 billion in cryptocurrencies he says he owns. He demanded that 16 cryptocurrency developers allow him to recover some 111,000 Bitcoins held at two digital addresses for which he did not have private keys because he had his home computer network hacked.

The situation is also not very favorable for Kleiman’s memory. Cryptocurrency experts remain skeptical about whether the pair actually had the expertise to create bitcoin.

Founder of Ava Labs, an open source platform in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space, Emin Gun Sirer acknowledged that Kleiman had vast computer experience and could have created bitcoin, but the executive avoided nailing and confirming the claim to the international press.

Asset creation has already been assigned to different names

Several other scientists and prominent figures in the cryptocurrency world have been singled out as possible creators of bitcoin, but all have denied the claims. One of the most celebrated candidates was a modest Japanese-American engineer Dorian Satoshi Nakamoto. In addition to him, Michael Clear, who I am crypting at Trinity College in Dublin, and Finnish researcher Vili Lehdonvirta, who studied virtual currencies and created video games, have also had their names mentioned.

Speculation has also centered on a Hungarian-American computer scientist named Nick Szabo. All, until today, denied being the creator or responsible for the cryptoactive.