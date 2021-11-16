Bitcoin drops almost 10% in 24 hours and the price reaches below US$ 60 thousand

Bitcoin price (BTC) has dropped nearly 10% in the past 24 hours, dropping below $60,000 before showing a slight recovery.

The drop appears to have been prompted by the infrastructure law signed yesterday (15) by US President Joe Biden, Darius Sit, co-founder of crypto negotiator QCP Capital, told The Block.

The law includes the earnings tax declaration, which requires crypto brokers to provide information to both the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and their clients about profits made.

The co-founder of QCP Capital said the market is using the news about the infrastructure law “as an excuse to profit after new historic asset highs.” The action was already expected, added Sit, because “leverage levels were also quite high.”

At this moment bitcoin is being traded at $60.6 thousand, according to TradingView. Yesterday, the cryptocurrency reached US$ 66,000.

The price of ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, also dropped 7% in 24 hours and is currently in US$4.2 thousand.

Overall, the market capitalization of the entire crypto market has dropped about 10% in the past 24 hours, to about $2.72 trillion, according to CoinGecko.

The macro scenario also appears to be “a little shaken”, due to high levels of inflation, according to Sit. American inflation reached 6.2% last month, the highest value in the last thirty years.