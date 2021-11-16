Bitcoin drops below $60,000 on the back of US regulations and China crackdown By Investing.com







By Samuel Indyk

Investing.com – The price of oil dropped to less than $60,000 on Tuesday for the first time since Nov. 1, with the approval of the US infrastructure project and a new crackdown on cryptocurrency mining in China weighing on most businesses major cryptocurrencies.

US Infrastructure Project

Last night, the much talked about US infrastructure bill was signed by the president. The legislation included new rules for the cryptocurrency industry, expanding reporting requirements for brokers.

Under the new law, digital asset transactions over $10,000 must be reported to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The transaction recipient will need to verify the sender’s personal information within 15 days of the transaction.

The new reporting requirement is scheduled to take effect in 2024.

Mining crackdown in China

Further weighing on cryptocurrencies on Tuesday, there were additional comments from China about cryptocurrency mining. The National Development and Reform Commission plans to further crack down on industrial-scale Bitcoin mining, as well as any involvement of state-owned companies.

China also announced that it would consider punitive measures, such as higher energy prices, on companies that break the rules.

It’s not the first time China has tried to control the cryptocurrency industry. In June of this year, China told banks and other financial institutions to stop facilitating transactions and banned currency mining.

In September, China announced that all cryptocurrency transactions would be illegal.

Cambridge University data showed that the Bitcoin network hashrate in mainland China went to zero in July, when miners moved out of the country. Previously, Mainland China’s share of the global hashrate was 75%.

It’s unclear exactly what the reasons behind China’s general ban on cryptocurrencies are, but some have suggested that China’s development of its own Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) may be why China wants to limit other currency transactions. cryptocurrencies.

Technical Image

After dropping to $60,000, Bitcoin dropped to its 50-day moving average of around $58,750 before finding support and moving back to $60,000.

A break below that level brings support around $58,200, which is the low observed on the 27th and 28th of October. Below that, $57,800 could act as a support as it represents the 61.8% fib level from the September low to the November high.

“Bitcoin has broken support at $60,000, which could point to further losses unless it can overcome resistance to the round numbers,” writes investor Victoria Scholar on Twitter. “Although this appears to be the biggest one-day sale since September, it’s only a 3-week low, with a 33% drop needed to test the September floor.”

At 8:47 am, Bitcoin was again quoted above US$ 60 thousand and was trading with a drop of 8.23% to US$ 60,503.3.