Bitcoin loses US$ 60 thousand, Ethereum drops more than 10% and other issues that will move the crypto market today

SAO PAULO – Tuesday (16) is a strong drop for the main cryptocurrencies in the world, with Bitcoin (BTC) retreating more than 9% and losing the level of US$ 60 thousand, after starting to hit new highs the day before.

After four days at around US$64, the world’s largest digital currency advanced to over US$66,000 on Monday, before starting a stronger negative movement at the end of the day, which continued throughout the night. As a result, Bitcoin is now at more than 11% of its all-time high of just under $69,000, although some analysts still see potential for that level to be surpassed this year.

In the news, there is no specific factor for the fall. In the spotlight, China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said it will continue to clean up the country’s virtual currency mining sector.

Mining “causes large energy consumption and carbon emissions. It has no active impact to lead industry development or scientific progress,” said NDRC spokesman Meng Wei, according to CNBC.

Despite being negative news, it does not have as much potential on prices as it is nothing new given the fact that China has since the beginning of this year been clamping down on Bitcoin mining in the country, leading to a strong outflow of miners from the region, with an impact on the market that has already occurred mainly in the first half.

The retreat in prices gained strength and coincided with two news items. The first came from The Wall Street Journal, which quoted Ned Segal, CFO of the social network Twitter, as saying that investing money in cryptographic assets like Bitcoin “doesn’t make sense” right now.

The executive cited price volatility and the lack of accounting rules for these assets as critical factors preventing the company from diversifying into cryptocurrencies. While there is no rumor that Twitter could invest in cryptos, the talk negatively affects the mood of the market.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden signed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill Monday, which contains a new rule governing the filing of taxes on cryptocurrencies. The market fears that the text is too broad and could affect miners and other areas, making business more difficult.

Another portion of the bill requires recipients of transactions over $1,000 to verify the sender’s personal information and record their Social Security number, nature of the transaction, and other information, and report the transaction to the government within 15 days.

This Tuesday’s fall is widespread, with all 50 largest cryptocurrencies in market value posting significant losses. Ethereum (ETH) loses more than 10% after touching its historic high, while Binance Coin (BNB), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) and XRP XRP) retreat between 8% and 10%.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:05 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$59,779.21 -9.25% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 4,235.04 -10.28% Binance Coin (BNB) $599.01 -7.29% Solana (SOL) $221.70 -8.77% Cardano (ADA) $1.92 -6.79%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours ONE (ONE) $21.31 +18.61% Unus Sed Leo (LEO) $3.14 +5.98% Revain (REV) $0.01542 +3.31% Huobi Token (HT) $10.43 +1.09% Nexus (NEXUS) $3.28 +0.30%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Crypto.com coin ([ativo=CRO) US$ 0,4161 -16,18% Kadena (KDA) US$ 18,27 -15,69% Mina ([ativo=MINA]) $4.64 -14.63% The Graph (GRT) US$ 0.9446 -14.26% THORChain (RUNE) US$ 11.16 -13.85%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session (there was no trading on the 15th):

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 66.40 +1.68% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 84.40 -0.12% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 76.98 +1.02% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 22.30 -0.76% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 18.60 -1.38%

See the main news from the crypto market this Tuesday (16):

SEC investigates mining company

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC, the US CVM) has subpoenaed cryptocurrency miner Marathon Digital holdings for violating federal securities laws.

The investigation is related to a partnership to build a data unit in Montana with Beowulf Energy in October 2020.

Marathon and Beowulf Energy closed a deal last year, with a focus on developing energy-efficient mining solutions. In exchange for relocating her Bitcoin mining center near a Beowulf power station, she would receive Marathon shares.

The company’s shares tumbled 27% after the news, despite still remaining in a positive field in 2021.

Stricter Rules in South Korea

The South Korean market could soon face stricter rules for cryptocurrency transactions, as the country’s National Assembly debates whether “know-the sender” (KTS) rules should be enforced.

Arguments against the proposed rule for the KTS were heard before the Political Affairs Committee of the South Korean legislature on Tuesday, with lawmakers and industry experts resisting the proposed new rules.

If enacted into law, the KTS rule stipulates that companies that receive any cryptographic assets must verify and report the name of the issuer and its location. In the case of intercompany transactions, the legal status of the issuer and the number of employees must also be informed.

Choi Hwa-In of the Financial Oversight Service (FSS) warned that the local blockchain industry could become “severely limited” if the proposal were passed.

ParaSwap launches native token

Decentralized Brokerage Aggregator (DEX) ParaSwap Foundation has announced the release of its native token, PSP, on the Ethereum blockchain.

As a result, tokens will be distributed retroactively to the platform’s initial users, corresponding to approximately 20 thousand accounts. These users will be rewarded with 150 million tokens, which represents about 7.5% of the total 2 billion PSP supply.

According to Mounir Benchemled, founder of ParaSwap, the PSP is a “utility and governance token” as it can be used in governance votes and to encourage market makers in a similar way as with discounts to makers at centralized brokerages, he said. .

Acala and Moonbeam lead Polkadot parachain auction

With a combined total value of more than $2.5 billion in DOT offerings, Acala and Moonbeam are top contenders to win the Polkadot Network (DOT) parachain auction ending November 18th.

The winning project will be integrated as a Polkadot parachain on December 18, along with the winners of the next five auctions. The second will start when the first finishes and the runners-up can resume their bids.

