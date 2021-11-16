Black Friday will be of limited offers: high dollar and low production industries – Campos 24 Horas





11/14/2021, 9:11 pm, Photo: Disclosure .



The expectation of the Brazilian trade is to use the Black Friday of 2021 to spawn old stocks. With the low productivity of industries, logistical difficulties and imports affected by the high dollar, the date of promotions at the end of November will not be one of great offers or launches.

The economic advisor at Fecomércio-SP (Federação do Comércio de São Paulo), Kelly Carvalho, says that the structural problems that have already emerged in 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, have worsened this year.

"Just like last year, it is still difficult to renew stocks because the industries are not able to meet the demand," he says. "To make matters worse, what hits the market is more expensive, because of the high dollar."

She says that numerous orders have run aground because there is a lack of containers and space on cargo planes because imports of all other products have grown.

Kelly explains that items with strong appeal on Black Friday, such as electronics, did not come in sufficient quantity for promotions. "Those who have something to sell cannot reduce the price, because they paid a lot."

In Kelly Carvalho's opinion, the situation now is even worse than that of 2020. "Last year was favored by the boom in electronic commerce, stimulated by the closing of commerce", he analyzes.

In 2021, in addition to not having the same impulse as e-commerce, the scenario of economic uncertainty tends to make it difficult for Brazilians to purchase.

"We will see a Black Friday with less appeal to the superfluous. It is a sad reality, but we will see promotions on food, clothing and essential items, because it is what many consumers can afford and need at the moment", analyzes the economist.

“The population has no income, the level of unemployment is high. Definitely, it will be a date for non-durable and semi-durable goods. It is not time for big investments”, he concludes.

*Source: R7