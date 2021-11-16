Bolsonaro complains of “flirtations” by the PL with the left and says he decides to join within 3 weeks

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – In yet another stage of the soap opera his party affiliation has become, President Jair Bolsonaro has given two to three weeks to decide whether to sign up for the PL or give up, and has made it clear that the release of affiliates in some states to make their local agreements does not please him.

“I have a limit. I expect to get married or break off the engagement in two three weeks at most, but I hope to get married and be happy,” Bolsonaro said in an interview this Monday in Dubai, where he is traveling.

The president also stated that, in case he is a candidate for reelection, he needs to have candidates in almost every state and does not want his future party “flirting with the left”.

“What happens: there are some states that are vital to me, like São Paulo. He (Valdemar da Costa Neto, PL president) has an appointment in São Paulo with a candidate who will support the current governor (João Doria, from the PSDB), if he has space there in his party. What I need, if I become a candidate, is to have a candidate in almost every state, especially São Paulo, which has more than 30 million voters”, he told journalists.

The PL has an agreement to support the current vice-governor, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), to replace Doria in the state government. However, Bolsonaro refuses to accept the agreement in support of one of his biggest political enemies, and wants to place the current Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio de Freitas, as a PL candidate.

“For example, I spoke with Tarcisio yesterday. He accepts a possible candidacy for the government of São Paulo. I have the feeling that (if) he comes as a candidate, he has everything to take with him”, said Bolsonaro.

The latest Datafolha survey for the government of São Paulo shows former governor Geraldo Alckmin –who should leave the PSDB– in first place, followed by PT Fernando Haddad and Márcio França, from the PSB, technically tied. Tarcisio appears in fifth place, with 4% of voting intentions.

About a week ago, Bolsonaro stated that he was “99% right with PL”. The 1%, however, included the situation in São Paulo and the control of some party directorates.

Valdemar’s decision to confirm to lawmakers that they would be free to make regional agreements more beneficial to them also bothered the president. Several of these agreements would include alliances with former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s PT, which ranks first in all polls for 2022.

“Many things are at stake. We are able to make a good caucus, with good cadres, but our party cannot be flirting with the left in either state”, he complained. “So if we solve this then I’ll sign this affiliation, which satisfies me and, in my opinion, satisfies a large part of our electorate, who want a continuity of my policy.”

Bolsonaro also denied that he had exchanged offenses with Valdemar da Costa Neto, as was reported by some vehicles, praised the politician’s “political skill” and said that the affiliation, initially scheduled for the 22nd, was postponed because it was not possible ” start a marriage with things pending”.

This weekend, PL released a note informing about the postponement and stating that the decision was taken by “common agreement” after an “intense exchange of messages” between Valdemar and Bolsonaro.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu)

