Bolsonaro: ‘Enem now begins to look like the government’ – Politics

“No one needs to be worried about those absurd issues of the past that fall into the (Enem) writing theme, which had nothing to do with anything. It will really now be something geared towards learning,” President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) declared in the press at the exit of Expo 2020, in Dubai, this Monday (15/11).

The President of the Republic said that the issues of the National Secondary Education Examination (Enem) “are beginning to take on the face of the government”. During the week, 37 employees of the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Ansio Teixeira (Inep) resigned from their positions, alleging attempts to interfere in the content of the evidence, situations of intimidation and accusing the president of the organization of unpreparedness.

“I spoke very quickly with Milton (Ribeiro, Minister of Education), it would be good for you to talk to them, which led to those layoffs. I don’t want to go into details, but what was spent on few people there is absurd. It is unacceptable what happened. So Milton is a serious person, responsible, in the field, he sent a message to me just now, he says that the Enem race will run in absolute tranquility,” stated Bolsonaro.

The civil servants’ complaints were reported to deputies of the Parliamentary Education Front, which intends to put to a vote next week, at the Chamber’s Education Commission, a request for a public hearing to detail the facts. The president of Inep, Danilo Dupas, was summoned to give explanations, but said he would like to deal with the matter internally.

According to the servers, there were psychological pressures and veiled vigilance in the formulation of Enem 2021 to avoid choosing controversial issues that would eventually bother the Bolsonaro government.