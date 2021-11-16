Bolsonaro says that Enem issues ‘begin to have the government’s face’

In Dubai, the president spoke about the elaboration of the National Secondary Education Examination, saying that participants ‘do not need to be concerned about issues of the past’

MATEUS BONOMI/AGIF – PHOTOGRAPHY AGENCY/ESTADÃO CONTENT President gave a statement in the midst of the crisis that hits Inep, the authority responsible for conducting the test



The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (no party), stated that the issues of the National High School Exam (Enem) “they begin to look like the government”. The agent spoke about the test this Monday, 15, in Dubai, during the third day of his official tour of the Middle East. “What I consider a lot is that the questions of the Enem test are starting to take on the face of the government. No one needs to be concerned about those issues from the past, which fell into a writing theme that had nothing to do with anything, it really is something geared towards learning,” Bolsonaro said in a conversation with the press. The statement comes days after a group of more than 30 servers from the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep) asked to be dismissed from their positions, criticizing the management of the autarchy responsible for carrying out the Enem.