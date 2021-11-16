Bolsonaro treats investors like a loser by lying that the Amazon doesn’t catch fire – 11/15/2021

By treating foreign investors as idiots, Jair Bolsonaro shows that the declared objective of his trip to the Middle East (in theory, to attract investment and increase imports of Brazilian products) is a talk for sleeping cattle. Others may have gone to close deals, but he’s on tour.

“Our Amazon, being a rainforest, does not catch fire,” he said to an audience of businessmen, this Monday (15th), in Dubai. Like, ignore satellite images, thousands of videos and photographs, testimonies of indigenous people, riverside dwellers and city dwellers and soot clouds that darken the sky of metropolises that prove the opposite of what I said.

Like any effective lie, the president’s also uses a little bit of truth. The Amazon is, in fact, a humid tropical forest, which makes natural fires such as those in the Cerrado more difficult. This does not mean that it does not catch fire, the result of human action and directly connected with the deforestation process. The method is simple: the subject strikes a match on a diesel oil can left in the middle of the bush after extracting the largest trees and of high commercial value, and hell begins.

For example, Daniel Camargos, from Repórter Brasil, revealed that the fire outbreaks that destroyed part of the Jamanxim National Forest, in Pará, on August 10 and 11, 2020, were caused by rural producers in Novo Progresso, who joined forces in WhatsApp groups to finance a widespread fire in that region. They’ve pooled the fuel costs and hired bikers to spread the flames, in an episode that it became known as the ‘Day of Fire’.

Anyone who can guess who these people voted for and will vote for president wins a cabreúva bench, a kilo of rump steak and a sack of soy.

Bolsonaro repeats lies until they come true. Or to win through fatigue

When the president does not understand a subject at all, and there are many subjects about which he does not understand at all, he repeatedly repeats phrases given to him by advisers or allies. This one, that the Amazon does not burn because it is wet, is one of them.

“This story that the Amazon burns in fire is a lie,” he said, for example, on August 11, 2020, showing the consistency with which he exercises the role of Parrot of the Republic.

He bets that the construction of reality does not stem from facts, but from its narrative. And, in his narrative, the safe-conduct that he handed over to loggers, miners, land grabbers, farmers and illegal cattle raisers does not translate into a jump in deforestation rates and fires.

He claims to like the biblical passage “You shall know the truth, and it shall make you free” (Gospel of John 8:32), but seems to actually identify with “I am the way, the truth and the life” (John, again , 14:6).

The ironic thing is that his statement contains a critique of the government itself. For if the Amazon does not burn on its own and, at the same time, it has been burning in flames, it means that he has been allowing his voters to turn the forest to ashes.

Permission given through the dismantling of the inspection structure of Ibama and ICMBio, the punishment of public servants who seek to follow the law (as happened with Federal Police Chief Alexandre Saraiva, who pointed out the involvement of the then Environment Minister, Ricardo Salles , with the export of illegal timber) and his speeches giving safe-conduct to criminals.

Environmental lies do not come from today and their list is extensive, not fitting in a single text. Speaking of the Amazon, he has already blamed indigenous people (including in speeches at the UN General Assembly), NGOs and even actor Leonardo DiCaprio for the fires. He said he was “convinced” that deforestation data (which exploded since the beginning of his term) by the National Institute for Space Research were liars and accused the organization’s then president, scientist Ricardo Galvão, of being “at the service of some NGO”.

President invited businessmen to visit the Amazon. what would be great

At the event in Dubai, he invited businessmen to come and discover the Amazon region to show how it is untouched – a litany that he has been repeating since he took over.

In July 2019, for example, he invited the leaders of Germany and France, during a G-20 meeting, to fly from Boa Vista to Manaus. “If they find a hectare of land devastation, then they are right,” he said.

It would be great if he took foreign businessmen and heads of state to fly from Boa Vista to Manaus. Thus, we could tell them that, on that route, there was an attempt to genocide the Waimiri-Atroari people, who live between Roraima and the Amazon. During the military dictatorship, which Bolsonaro so much defends, thousands of indigenous people were executed in the name of implementing large projects in the region.

Reports collected from survivors in a public civil action filed by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), for example, tell that helicopters flew over villages spilling poison and detonating explosives on hundreds of indigenous people gathered to celebrate rites of passage. Afterwards, shooting attacks, stabbings and violent beheadings carried out by white men in uniform against surviving adults and children. Tractors followed, destroying everything.

The MPF demands that the Brazilian State assume its responsibility, adopt measures of reparation and indemnification for the violence committed against the ethnic group between the 70s and 80s.

In addition to the attacks, the works to open the BR-174 highway, linking Manaus to Boa Vista and Venezuela, brought diseases to the Kinja population (as they identify themselves). Many died without support and the highway became an occupation vector for the State of Roraima. The report of the National Truth Commission states, based on official data, that there was a reduction from 3,000, in the 1970s, to 332 indigenous people in the 1980s. If this is not an attempt at genocide, nothing else is.

Flying over this route, the president and guests will not find a deforested hectare. They will find an entire road.