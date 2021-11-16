Bomb! Mirella confirms that she asked for a divorce from Dynho

Sought by the column LeoDias, singer Mirella and ex-A Fazenda 12, from Record, confirmed this Tuesday (16/11) that she is getting divorced from her husband, dancer Dynho Alves, who is participating in the 13th edition of the reality show show. According to IG columnist Gabriel Perline, the artist began the separation process. Before joining the show, the two were in the midst of a relationship crisis, and he left a signed power of attorney for his wife to use whenever she wanted to proceed with the divorce.

Dynho and Mirella were living together in a luxury condominium in Mogi das Cruzes, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. The funkeira has already left the place and returned to her old apartment, on the east side of the capital.

Mirella has not liked Dynho’s behavior in the confinement at all. The pawn has had excessive physical contact with digital influencer Sthefane Matos, who is being interpreted on the internet as betrayal. The two had agreed that he would not give openings to any woman on the program, but the funkeira interpreted this as a violation of the agreement.