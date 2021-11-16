Bonner turns 58: dogman, old-timer and runner







Bonner collects vintage cars, has fun with dogs and lives a discreet second marriage Photo: Photomontage: TV Room Blog

The ‘uncle’ turns 58 on this November 16, International Day of Tolerance. William Bonner – William Bonemer Junior at RG – enjoys the end of his first long vacation since coverage of the covid-19 pandemic began. Return to the video on Wednesday (17).

Paulistano who has spent most of his life in Rio, the presenter and editor-in-chief of ‘Jornal Nacional’ is not one of great celebrations. He lives in a reserved way, without overexposure of intimacy, dedicated to his family and a small group of friends.

Days ago, he and his wife, physiotherapist Natasha Dantas, made headlines when they rescued a dog on a road. They only intended to give medical assistance to the animal, but ended up falling in love with it and adopted it.

Bonner is an open dog dog. He’s had several dogs: Sophie, Gulliver, Chantilly… Another passion is the cars I wanted when I was a child, teenager and young person. Time of many dreams and counted money. Now you can have them in your garage.

Among the models, a Gol GT, an Escort XR3, a Passat GTS Pointer. He goes back to the ‘good times’ when, at the wheel, he takes walks through green areas near Rio. Some photos of these tours show him with a boy’s smile enjoying his ‘toys’.

The anchor is adept at running outdoors, however, practices less than he would like. “Today I deprive myself of this pleasure, and I have no satisfaction in saying that it is because of fear of this political polarization that has taken over the country. You leave and you don’t know if you will suffer aggression or not. So I stopped running”, revealed in participation in ‘Altas Horas’.

In August, the anchor was caught by a paparazzo running in Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas, south of Rio. He wore a cap and an anti-covid mask. He managed to exercise without being fancied or harassed – unlike what happened some time ago, in a bakery, when he was “verbally assaulted, insulted and challenged by a drunken citizen”, in his own account.

Professionally, William has held since 1996 the most powerful position in television journalism. Such a position offers bonuses and charges. He is the most famous, well-paid and influential; and also the most criticized, hated and threatened. It has to be considered even the strongest. Few could withstand such psychological pressure and deprivation of liberty for so many years.

After weeks of rest, Bonner sees a new challenge, perhaps the biggest of his career: commanding in the JN the coverage of the 2022 presidential election, with the potential to be the most tense and violent against journalists in the history of the Republic. The prime target of President Jair Bolsonaro and his supporters, the journalist will have to deal with an inevitable wave of hatred and predictable acts against press freedom.