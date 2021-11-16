Botafogo goes up and two teams confirm they are in Serie B

Series B 2022 is gaining definitions with each new round. There are only two games left for each team and there is still a lot to be resolved on the field, both in relation to those who fight for access and those who fight not to fall. Botafogo was the first to guarantee access.

The team from Rio de Janeiro beat Operário Ferroviário on Monday (15) and reached 66 points, now it can no longer be reached by Avaí, which is in fifth place, with 58. Coritiba has 64 points and is very close of having the same fate and returning to the first division.

Goiás (61), Guarani (59), Avaí (58), CRB (57) and CSA (56) are still fighting for two spots. The final two rounds of Série B reserve great games, such as Coritiba x CSA, Guarani x Goiás and Botafogo x Guarani. So, they are all playoffs for access.

Teams confirmed in Series B 2022

Vasco was the first confirmed team, one of those that no longer had a chance to rise and fall. Next, Náutico and Sampaio Corrêa also confirmed that they will not change divisions next season.

What’s more, Cruzeiro, Operário and Vila Nova are also very close to confirming their stay, which should happen next weekend.

They went up to Serie B 2022 Criciúma and Novorizontino, as well as Ituano and Tombense, who are deciding Serie C, with the second game to be played next weekend.

Chapecoense was the first team relegated from Serie A and Sport is very close to falling too, as they need to win all the remaining games to be in the first division.

Image: Vila Nova / Twitter