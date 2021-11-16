Botafogo wins the Operário turnaround at Nilton Santos and stamps his return to the elite of the Brazilian Championship

Botafogo beat Operário by 2-1 and is back in the first division

O Botafogo had the chance to stamp access to Serie A two rounds in advance this Monday (15). And he did it with emotion. Playing against Operário at Nilton Santos Stadium, Alvinegro won a 2-1 comeback and is back in the elite of the Brazilian championship.

In the first time, the Glorious was better. In the main chance, Oyama received from Navarro inside the area, submitted, but isolated the chance to open the scoring.

In the second half, who opened the scoring was the team from Paraná. After a corner kick and hit the kick inside the area, Fabiano submitted and scored the goal for the Ghost.

Botafogo, with the adverse result and wanting access, launched the attack. At 28 minutes, Chay crossed the first post, Pedro Castro anticipated the marking and tied.

On minute 36, Frizzo received the ball on the bottom line, crossed and Rafael Navarro kicked it into the net to turn the game around and give Botafogo access.

The guy: Rafael Navarro

Botafogo’s top scorer in Serie B and one of the main players, Rafael Navarro showed protagonism once again and it was from the attacker’s feet the goal that replaced the Glorious in the elite of Brasileirão.

Championship status

The Rio club reached 66 points and won access to Serie A. Now, it is looking for the title. The Operário continues with 45 points in 12th place.

Datasheet

Botafogo 2 x 1 Worker

Goals: Pedro Castro and Rafael Navarro (Botafogo); Fabiano (factory worker)

BOTAFOGO: Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges (Ronald), Kanu, Carli and Hugo (Carlinhos); Oyama, Pedro Castro (Barreto), Chay (Matheus Frizzo), Diego Gonçalves, Marco Antônio (Warley) and Rafael Navarro. Technician: Enderson Moreira

FACTORY WORKER: Thiago Braga; Lucas Mendes, Alemão, Reniê and Fabiano; Leandro Vilela (Rodrigo Pimpão), Vinícius Guedes (Marcelo Santos), Thomaz, Marcelo (Rafael Chorão) and Felipe Garcia (Odivan); Paulo Sérgio (Schumacher). Technician: Ricardo Catalá