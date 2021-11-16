Bragantino’s likely squad against Grêmio brings several reservations

It is almost certain that Bragantino’s squad will not have its main players against Grêmio, this Tuesday (16), at 18:00. They are focused on the decision of the Copa Sudamericana, on Saturday (20), against Athletico-PR, in Montevideo, Uruguay.

“We have this game against Grêmio and the tendency is for me to give some rest to some players. We may see a modified team. But let’s face it with the utmost seriousness, as we have always done, and then we’ll focus exclusively on the grand final.” said coach Mauricio Barbieri after his team’s victory over the weekend.

On Wednesday (17), the delegation will travel directly from Porto Alegre to the neighboring country, on a chartered flight. Bragantino has a good Brasileirão, with practically the entire competition appearing among the first placed. Currently, they are in fourth place, after winning a direct confrontation with Fortaleza, in the last round.

What is Bragantino’s likely squad?

Of the 11 that should start the match, only striker Helinho started the weekend’s game. The rest of the team is new, not to give chance to bad luck and lose some important piece for Saturday’s decision. See who should play:

Julio Cesar, Weverton, Realpe, Nathan and Weverson; Emi Martínez, Luciano and Cristiano; Pedrinho, Helinho and Alerrandro.

Even with a reserve team, it is a quality team and talented names, such as defender Natan, Brazilian champion last season with Flamengo.

Anyway, for Grêmio it’s good news and it can make life easier for the tricolor team. If you add the 3 points of that game, the team will be closer to leaving the Z4.

Image: Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino