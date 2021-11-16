Brazil registers 63 deaths by Covid in 24 h; moving average remains below 300

Brazil recorded 63 deaths by Covid-19 and 2,799 new cases across the country in the last 24 hours, according to data released this Monday (15) by the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). The moving averages of deaths and infections were 253 and 10,670, respectively. It is the third lowest number of deaths since April 2020 — the lowest in 2021 was registered on September 7, with 59 victims in the period.

It is common for weekend numbers to be lower, due to reduced staff in the labs. However, the moving average of deaths has remained below 300 since the beginning of November.

The last update of Conass that registered a moving average above 300 deaths occurred on the last 1st, when Brazil counted 303 deaths in 24 hours.

With the update this Monday (15), the country has a total of 611,346 deaths and 21,960,766 confirmed infections caused by the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020.

Restrictions on non-vaccinated in SP

In an interview with CNN this Monday (15), the executive coordinator of the Continence Center against the Covid-19, João Gabbardo, stated that the “worst is over” in relation to the pandemic. However, the large number of unvaccinated people is worrying and, therefore, he believes that restrictive measures may come to this public in the future.

“What we see in the world is the reduction of restrictions for people who are already vaccinated. The trend, from now on, is for restrictions to be imposed on people who, unfortunately, have not yet been vaccinated”, he said.

“In Sao Paulo [capital], we have more than 92% of the 18-year-old population vaccinated, that is, we still have another 8% to complete the vaccination schedule. These people still worry us, because hospitalizations, serious cases and deaths, in their great majority, occur in those who have not completed the vaccination”, he added.

“If you don’t vaccinate, you’ll go to the other side”

This Monday (15), the last patient admitted with Covid-19 at Hospital Municipal Ronaldo Gazolla, a reference for the disease in Rio de Janeiro, was discharged.

Adelino Gomes da Silva Filho, 70 years old, was hospitalized for three months at the unit due to complications arising from Covid-19. The patient had severe symptoms of the disease. “I thought I was going to die. I thought: I’m going to go to another one, I can’t stand it”.

Today, Adelino guarantees that it was the vaccine that saved him. “If you don’t vaccinate, you’ll go to the other side”, he warns.

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the hospital will no longer have any patients admitted with the infection.

Batch with over 1.5 million vaccines

At dawn today (15), over 1.5 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Pfizer arrived in Brazil. The landing was at Viracopos airport, in Campinas (SP).

This is another shipment that is part of the 100 million doses scheduled to be delivered by the end of 2021, as part of the second contract signed between the government and Pfizer.

The Ministry of Health’s forecast is that 56.7 million doses of Pfizer’s immunizing agent arrive in November, with anticipation of part of the batches.