Brazil registers 63 deaths by Covid in 24 h; moving average remains below 300

Brazil recorded 63 deaths by Covid-19 and 2,799 new cases across the country in the last 24 hours, according to data released this Monday (15) by the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). The moving averages of deaths and infections were 253 and 10,670, respectively. It is the third lowest number of deaths since April 2020 — the lowest in 2021 was registered on September 7, with 59 victims in the period.

It is common for weekend numbers to be lower, due to reduced staff in the labs. However, the moving average of deaths has remained below 300 since the beginning of November.

The last update of Conass that registered a moving average above 300 deaths occurred on the last 1st, when Brazil counted 303 deaths in 24 hours.

With the update this Monday (15), the country has a total of 611,346 deaths and 21,960,766 confirmed infections caused by the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020.

Restrictions on non-vaccinated in SP

In an interview with CNN this Monday (15), the executive coordinator of the Continence Center against the Covid-19, João Gabbardo, stated that the “worst is over” in relation to the pandemic. However, the large number of unvaccinated people is worrying and, therefore, he believes that restrictive measures may come to this public in the future.

“What we see in the world is the reduction of restrictions for people who are already vaccinated. The trend, from now on, is for restrictions to be imposed on people who, unfortunately, have not yet been vaccinated”, he said.

“In Sao Paulo [capital], we have more than 92% of the 18-year-old population vaccinated, that is, we still have another 8% to complete the vaccination schedule. These people still worry us, because hospitalizations, serious cases and deaths, in their great majority, occur in those who have not completed the vaccination”, he added.

“If you don’t vaccinate, you’ll go to the other side”

This Monday (15), the last patient admitted with Covid-19 at Hospital Municipal Ronaldo Gazolla, a reference for the disease in Rio de Janeiro, was discharged.

Adelino Gomes da Silva Filho, 70 years old, was hospitalized for three months at the unit due to complications arising from Covid-19. The patient had severe symptoms of the disease. “I thought I was going to die. I thought: I’m going to go to another one, I can’t stand it”.

Today, Adelino guarantees that it was the vaccine that saved him. “If you don’t vaccinate, you’ll go to the other side”, he warns.

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the hospital will no longer have any patients admitted with the infection.

Batch with over 1.5 million vaccines

At dawn today (15), over 1.5 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Pfizer arrived in Brazil. The landing was at Viracopos airport, in Campinas (SP).

This is another shipment that is part of the 100 million doses scheduled to be delivered by the end of 2021, as part of the second contract signed between the government and Pfizer.

The Ministry of Health’s forecast is that 56.7 million doses of Pfizer’s immunizing agent arrive in November, with anticipation of part of the batches.

  • 1 in 16

    Vaccination station at the Museu da República, in Catete, in Rio de Janeiro

    Credit: Pedro Duran/CNN

  • two in 16

    Nurse shows Covid-19 vaccine for women in Rio de Janeiro

    Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

  • 3 in 16

    A SUS nurse applies Covid-19 vaccine to a man at her home in Rocinha, Rio, in one of the frequent rounds that health professionals make in the community to immunize people who do not want to go to the clinic

    Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

  • 4 in 16

    Vaccination against Covid-19 in São Paulo

    Credit: Reuters/Carla Carniel

  • 5 in 16

    Nurse in the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 on Ilha de Paquetá, in Rio de Janeiro

    Credit: Fernando Souza/picture alliance via Getty Images

  • 6 in 16

    Boris Johnson visits Covid-19 vaccination center in London

    Credit: Alberto Pezzali – WPA Pool/Getty Images

  • 7 in 16

    Japanese woman screens to be vaccinated against Covid-19

    Credit: Stanislav Kogiku – 2.Aug.2021/Pool Photo via AP

  • 8 in 16

    China vaccinates college students against Covid-19

    Credit: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

  • 9 in 16

    Some countries already vaccinate adolescents against Covid-19

    Credit: Getty Images (FG Trade)

  • 10 in 16

    Nurse applies vaccine in Dhaka, Bangladesh, which plans to immunize 10 million in one week

    Credit: Maruf Rahman / Eyepix Group/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

  • 11 in 16

    City of Aue-Bad Schlema, Germany, distributes free hot dogs to those who present their vaccination card

    Credit: Hendrik Schmidt/picture alliance via Getty Images

  • 12 in 16

    Covid-19 vaccinations in New Delhi, India

    Credit: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

  • 13 in 16

    45-year-old man is vaccinated at a drive-in post in Bhubaneswar, India

    Credit: STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  • 14 in 16

    Covid-19 vaccination in prison in Harare, Zimbabwe

    Credit: Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images

  • 15 in 16

    Covid-19 vaccinations in Dakar, Senegal

    Credit: Fatma Esma Arslan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • 16 in 16

    Covid-19 vaccinations in Bangkok, Thailand

    Credit: Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha