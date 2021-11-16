Brazil Titans ADRs index dropped 0.09% on the day of closed B3; Embraer rises 3.58% and Vale falls 1.75% in NY

SAO PAULO – After expanding gains throughout the afternoon, the main index of ADRs (stocks of companies from outside the United States traded in New York) in Brazil, the Dow Jones Brazil Titans 20 ADR, closed trading this Monday ( 15) in slight low. The Brazilian stock exchange, B3, was closed today due to the Public Proclamation holiday.

In line with the movement seen in the American indices, the Dow Jones Brazil Titans 20 ADR closed the trading session close to stability, at a slight drop of 0.09%, to 16,735 points, while the EWZ, the main Brazilian ETF traded in the American market, which replicates the MSCI Brazil index, recorded losses of 0.10%, trading at US$ 30.83.

The positive highlight of the day was Embraer shares, which rose 3.58%, traded at US$ 16.79.

The company announced on Monday the sale of three new E175 jets to Overland Airways, from Nigeria, for US$ 299.4 million, with purchase rights for another three aircraft of the same model. According to the company, these aircraft will increase domestic flights and allow expanding its regional routes.

A similar move was seen in Boeing shares, traded on the NYSE, which closed with a high of 5.45%, at US$ 233.00, after the company announced, during the Dubai Airshow event, new orders for aircraft.

The company said it has signed an order with Icelease for 11 of its 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters (BCF). Logistics company DHL Express also placed an order, according to Boeing, for another nine 767-300BCF and Emirates ordered two 777 freighters.

The ADRs of Azul and Gol airlines also had a positive trading session in the US, taking a ride on the positive performance of the sector abroad, with gains of 1.13% and 1.56%, respectively, with an eye on the post-Covid-19 economic recovery .

The shares of Pão de Açúcar also rose, with an appreciation of 2.07% in New York, in addition to Petrobras ADRs, with gains of 0.91% (PN) and 0.98% (ON).

Among the day’s falls, Vale, CSN and Gerdau closed down, on a day of fall of around 0.6%, at 543.50 yuan, of the iron ore futures contract traded on the Dalian stock exchange.

Check out the performance of the main ADRs of Brazilian companies on the NYSE this Monday (15th), the day of the stock exchange closed in Brazil:

Company ADR Price (in US$) Variation Petrobras (equivalent to ONs) PBR 10.33 +0.98% Petrobras (equivalent to PNs) PBR.A 9.99 +0.91% Valley VALLEY 12.33 -1.75% Itaú Unibanco ITUB 4.19 0.00% Bradesco BBD 3.82 -0.78% embraer ERJ 16.79 +3.58% Cemig IGC 2.53 +1.20% Ambev ABEV 3.14 0.00% CSN SID 4.06 -1.93% Santander BSBR 6.35 -0.16% brf BRFS 4.21 -0.94% surpass UGP 2.51 +0.40% Sabesp SBS 6.66 +0.91% Sugar Loaf CBD 4.44 +2.07% Eletrobras EBR.B 6.57 +0.15% Telefonica Brasil VIV 8.95 -0.22% TIM TIMB 12.05 +0.25% Goal GOAL 6.50 +1.56% Blue BLUE 16.11 +1.13% Gerdau GGB 4.61 -0.43%

political scenario

On the political front, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said this Monday that Brazil was one of the economies that “fewer less, voted faster and created more jobs” after the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the opening of the “Invest in Brazil” forum at Expo Dubai, Guedes said that the economy is growing “above the world average”, despite constant downward projections by economists and financial institutions, and the increase in interest rates promoted. by the Central Bank to try to contain the rise in inflation.

Guedes said that Brazil had “a lot of interest” in the past and that now they are “lower”. According to him, in addition to the 5.5% growth this year, Brazil has more than US$ 100 billion in structural investment contracted in the coming years.

“The economy was a rentier’s paradise, and entrepreneurs’ hell. Now, Brazil is becoming a paradise for entrepreneurs. Interest rates are lower, the economy is growing faster, and the growth axis will be the private sector,” stated the minister.

He again said that he wants to attract “petrodollars” to the country, mainly for infrastructure, and told the Arabs that they could be the “ideal partners” for Brazil’s natural resources.

Rodrigo Pacheco, president of the Senate, said this Monday, during an event in Lisbon, Portugal, that the resumption of the Brazilian economy “depends a lot” on the solution to be found to current problems, such as court orders, fiscal space and Brazil Aid (new Bolsa Família ).

Still on the fiscal radar, President Jair Bolsonaro said today that the slack in the spending ceiling to be created by the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Precatório can also be used to readjust federal employees.

So far, among the government’s various intentions to take advantage of the slack in the Budget opened by the PEC, the readjustment of civil servants – poorly seen by the economic team given the cascade effect it causes – had not been considered.

american scholarships

Also in the US, the American indices closed slightly down in this Monday’s session, with the Dow Jones down 0.04% and the Nasdaq down 0.04%. Already the S&P 500 closed stable.

Investors today monitored the virtual meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. According to a source consulted by Reuters, the dialogue should focus on setting the terms for future US-China competition.

Also reflected in the Empire State industrial activity index, which measures manufacturing conditions in the state of New York (USA). The indicator rose from 19.8, in October, to 30.9, in November. The result surpassed the forecast of analysts consulted by the The Wall Street Journal, who estimated the indicator’s high to 22.0 this month.

This week, investors are awaiting retail sales data on Tuesday (16) and housing numbers on Wednesday (17), with new construction and building permits. This will also be a busy week for the Federal Reserve, the US central bank, with several officials scheduled to speak over the next few days.

The market is also keeping an eye on inflation data. In an interview with the American network CNBC, economist Mohamed El-Erian, Allianz’s chief economic adviser, said the Federal Reserve is losing credibility amid its narrative of transient inflation.

“We are in this transition of central banks de-characterizing inflation. The narrative repeated: ‘It is transitory, it is transitory, it is transitory’. It’s not transitory,” said El-Erian, warning that the Fed runs the risk of making a major monetary policy error.

Asia and Europe on the rise

In Asia, stocks closed mostly higher, with the exception of Shanghai, which closed the session slightly lower by 0.16%, despite better-than-expected economic data in the region. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.56%, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index rose 0.25%.

Data released Monday showed that retail sales in China rose 4.9% in October on a year-on-year basis, above the 3.5% gain forecast by economists surveyed by Reuters. Industrial production for the month also grew 3.5% compared to a year earlier, beating analysts’ expectations for a 3% increase.

In Japan, the real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) retreated 3% in the third quarter of this year, in the annualized comparison, according to the preliminary reading published this Sunday evening (14) by the country’s Bureau of Statistics. Compared to the second quarter of 2020, in turn, there was a 0.8% reduction in Japanese GDP.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index, which brings together the shares of 600 companies from all major sectors in 17 European countries, closed this second’s trading session up 0.35%, with retail and utilities rising 0.8%, while the basic resources sector retreated 1.2%.

The Dax index, from Germany, gained 0.34%, while the CAC 40, from Paris, closed the day up 0.53%. The FTSE 100, in London, increased by 0.49% this Monday.

Global markets have been guided in recent weeks by corporate balance sheets, along with inflation and labor market data from major economies, which will have a significant influence on the policy trajectory of central banks around the world.

