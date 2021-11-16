Britney’s case proves that not even a millionaire popstar escapes violence – 11/14/2021

The singer Britney Spears spent almost 14 years of her life without being able to do basic things, like finding the friends she wanted, traveling with her boyfriend, booking a therapist or buying things for her children.

It’s scary, but we’ve spent years watching a millionaire popstar being forced to work nonstop and being deprived of any freedom by a group of men, captained by her father, Jamie Spears, who in 2008 used Britney’s mental breakdown to secure guardianship. about her daughter’s life.

Since then, she hasn’t been able to make a phone call without permission from her father and the team he’s chosen, made up of lawyers and therapists who’ve made her life hell. Britney was forced to work, played shows for millions. And I didn’t keep the money.

It looks like a fiction movie. And it’s even scarier to think that all of this happened in front of millions, with a famous singer all over the world.

For years fans have been screaming for the singer’s freedom through the “Free Britney” movement. It was they, along with Britney’s friends and journalists, who helped the singer to have a historic victory this week: at 39, Britney was considered free and responsible for herself on Friday (12). Your father no longer has any claim on your life. She finally regained her freedom.

Anyone who likes Britney or cares for women’s freedom has reason to celebrate.

But it’s shocking that all of this happened to Britney, a world famous millionaire woman. This proves that even now it is still possible to invent that a woman is crazy and unable to manage her own life to enslave her.

How many women have lost their children and their freedom because of the supposed “mental illness” or because they are considered “unable” to manage their own lives? This is the kind of story we read in books and movies about women in the 19th century, when it was common for them to be sent to sanatoriums to cure their “hysteria”.

How many other women are still victims of this type of prison?

In Britney’s case, she went through almost a menu of the most common forms of violence against women.

In court testimony in June, she said that she was not taken seriously (every woman, to some extent, has been through this), that she was forced to wear an IUD (a form of control over a woman’s body), that she was abused. emotional and moral of her father, who called her crazy, and was drugged by her therapists.

It’s a horror story. Britney’s victory in court and her freedom must indeed be celebrated. But we also need to be aware that this kind of thing stops happening once and for all.