Bruna Marquezine reveals that she auditioned to play Supergirl in The Flash

The actress Bruna Marquezine, famous for her various roles in Globo soap operas since she was very young, she revealed in a recent participation in a podcast that she came in second for the role of supergirl in the movie The Flash. In the end, the role ended up with Sasha Calle, but the Brazilian actress came pretty close, taking second place and losing her job only because of travel restrictions caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

During the Nipples podcast, Marquezine stated: “There was no way to go, they tried in every way possible. But that wasn’t the only reason, the role was hers”, he said referring to Sasha Calle, who ended up winning the role. The actress said that she did not believe in the proposal, mainly because she was competing with other great actresses. However, she went through all the stages of the selection process, reaching the Top 2 to play the heroine, “And I was the only Brazilian approved. I went to the top 5, I went to the top 2″.

Marquezine even did chemistry tests with Ezra Miller, who interprets the Flash in the Extended Universe of DC. “I studied it backwards. I memorized the two scenes, prepared everything I could and went to audition”, said the actress, also commenting that it was one of the best experiences she’s ever had.

In the end, the final test, which would bring the decision between her and Sasha Calle, it would only be done in London, but as the international borders were closed at the time, mainly in relation to Brazil and other countries in Europe and the United Kingdom, she could not travel, making the paper go to Calle.

Bruna Marquezine will be in Maldives, Netflix’s next national series.

