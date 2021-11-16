Bruna Marquezine reveals that she auditioned to play Supergirl in the movie ‘The Flash’

RIO — Actress Bruna Marquezine revealed that she auditioned for the role of Supergirl in the DC Comics movie “The Flash”. The information was shared during an interview on the Nipples podcast, released this Monday. Bruna, 26, said that she took second place in the dispute with at least 60 actresses of different nationalities. American Sasha Calle was chosen.

The Brazilian lamented that the Covid-19 pandemic hindered the selection process, since, at the time, she was not authorized to travel to London, where the filming of the feature would be filmed. Bruna emphasizes, however, that this was not the only reason: “there is a moment for everything and this role was hers”, she reflected. Even without the positive result, he considered that the test was an opportunity to regain his belief in acting talent.

“When I finished the test and turned off the camera I started to cry. I called my manager and said, “I’m proud of myself now. It doesn’t matter what the answer is, it doesn’t matter because I’m proud of what I did on this test.” It has been a long time since I felt this. I used to say to her: “I’m an actress, I love what I do, and I know how to do it” — she said, moved.

Bruna also highlighted that she resumed recordings of the series “Maldives”, from Netflix, soon after the experience with the international industry, and felt more secure at work. In the podcast, she says that she often doubted herself throughout her career and even considered as “good” only the role of Salete, in the soap opera “Mulher Apaixonadas” (2002).

— When the chosen actress was released, I remember crying so much… happy for her and remembering that I came so close to playing such an iconic character. It was so special! Right after that I returned to the recording of “Maldives” and this experience gave me all the security I needed to enter that set safe from the actress that I am – he said.

Bruna says she keeps in touch with the film’s production for possible job opportunities. “The Flash” is set to open in theaters in December 2022.