Bruna Marquezine says she has passed audition for the role of Supergirl in The Flash · TV News

Brazil almost had a representative in the DC universe. Bruna Marquezine revealed that she passed the final test to play Supergirl in the movie The Flash. However, the Covid-19 pandemic hampered the 26-year-old actress’s plans.

In an interview with the podcast Nipples, the artist spoke about her experience with DC producers. Despite initially not having confidence in her audition, the Brazilian decided to send her test at the last possible moment.

After sending the video, the carioca found out who her competitors were: ”I learned the names of some actresses that I deeply admire. And that I always considered to be much better artists than me, much more capable”.

Among the 60 actresses tested, Bruna was the only Brazilian approved. After the first selection, she was among the top five. Former Globo and North American Sasha Calle were the two selected for the final audition. During the interview, she explained how the outcome of the process was:

I didn’t take the paper. And I’m not taking credit for the amazing actress who got it. But one of the biggest reasons I didn’t do it was Covid-19 and our limitations. I had no way to go to London. They tried in every way possible.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash also stars Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, Temuera Morrison, Ron Livingston, Kiersey Clemons and Maribel Verdú.

The DC film is scheduled to premiere on November 4, 2022. Watch the production’s subtitled teaser below: