Bruna Marquezine was almost Supergirl on The Flash

The actress Bruna Marquezine almost was the new Supergirl. In an interview with the podcast nipples, the Brazilian revealed that she did tests for The Flash, one of the next releases of A.D in the movies, including acting with Ezra Miller.

However, because of the pandemic, she was unable to participate in the final tests in London, England, and the role of the heroine remained with the American Sasha Calle.

Flash’s solo feature will adapt Ignition point, an iconic comic arc in which the Valocista messes up the timeline as he tries to go back in time and prevent the murder of his mother. It is possible that the film shows an older, bitter and violent Batman.

In The Flash, Maribel Verdu (Pan’s Labyrinth) will be Nora Allen, Flash’s mother, and Ron Livingston (Evil Invocation) will be Henry Allen, father of the hero. Ben Affleck, who lived the Dark Knight in batman v superman and in the two versions of Justice League, also has his return confirmed, as well as Michael Keaton, who was Bruce Wayne in batman (1989) and Batman: The Return (1992).

The Flash is scheduled to premiere on November 4, 2022.

