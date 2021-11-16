Businessman who went into space with William Shatner dies in plane crash

One of Willian Shatner’s companions on the Blue Origin tourist flight, Glen de Vries, died aged 49 in a plane crash last week. He was aboard a single-engine that crashed in a New Jersey forest in the United States.

The Cessna 172 plane crashed in a wooded area of ​​a state park about 40 minutes before sunset, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which is investigating the crash. Flight instructor Thomas Fischer, 54, also couldn’t resist. Maria Njoku, a spokeswoman for the FAA, said a preliminary report on the reason for the plane crash will be released in about a week, but the initial report confirms that the aircraft was destroyed in the crash, which occurred “in unknown circumstances”.

Glen de Vries on the right, next to Willian Shatner, wearing a Blue Orign space suit (Image: Reproduction/Blue Origin)

De Vries began his private pilot training with Fischer in February 2016, according to the Fischer Aviation website. He bought his own single-engine Diamond in 2020 and had a Pilot Proficiency badge, issued by the FAA. The badge is awarded to pilots who maintain proficiency in the basics of flying to help mitigate accidents due to human error.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

De Vries was also co-founder of Medidata Solutions, a technology company launched in 1999, currently considered one of the most used clinical research platforms in the world, according to the profile of the space businessman and tourist published by Blue Origin, before your trip to space.

Blue Orign founder and CEO Jeff Bezos posted his condolences on Twitter, saying he was “heartbroken.” He also mentioned that De Vries was “full of life” and made everyone laugh.

Such a tragic loss. Warm and full of life, Glen made us laugh and lit up the room. He was a visionary, and an innovator – a true leader. Lauren and I are heartbroken and will remember the precious time we got to spend together. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/AYKCGIUQfD — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) November 12, 2021

Source: New Jersey Herald, BBC