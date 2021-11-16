Caio Vidal loses ground and sees competitors grow at Inter | International

One of Inter’s key players in the 2020 Brazilian vice-championship campaign, Caio Vidal is experiencing a different reality in the current season. Elevated to the starting lineup by Abel Braga, the young man did not repeat the good performance with Diego Aguirre and fell a few steps in the hierarchy of the Colorado attack.

Some reasons explain the loss of space. One of them is the team’s new game model, with Edenilson on the right side and Patrick on the left in the trio of midfielders. In Abel’s team, he was the one acting on the right in the offensive line.

Caio Vidal has two goals in 36 games this season

Another point is the emergence of new alternatives in the group. palaces, Mauricio and Gustavo Maia started to gain more opportunities in the team.

The striker started as one of Aguirre’s main options after the arrival of the Uruguayan coach. He started on his debut, in the victory over Chapecoense, and scored one of the goals.

Caio continued on with the coaching staff, starting on the field in the first leg of the Libertadores round of 16 against Olimpia and also in the Gre-Nal of the first round of Brasileirão.

But, after the goalless draw with Cuiabá, he only had one more opportunity as a starter. Started the game that ended in another 0-0, against Ceará. It was left out of the list of related to Gre-Nal and only returned to the group in the last rounds due to the number of embezzlements in the offensive sector.