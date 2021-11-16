Caixa releases withdrawal of the 7th installment for the new group; up to BRL 375

This Tuesday post-holiday (16/11), the release occurs for those who were born in September. Check all remaining dates.

After months of transfers, emergency aid is coming to an end. Caixa is releasing the latest withdrawals relating to the 7th installment of emergency aid for those who are not part of the extinct Bolsa Família. This post-holiday Tuesday (11/16), the release occurs for those who were born in september.

The withdrawal of the value, in this way, can be done in Caixa bank branches or lottery correspondents. It is worth noting that the movement of money, since the time of deposits, takes place through the Caixa Tem application.

Withdrawal of the 7th installment of emergency aid

The 7th installment of emergency aid should be the last of the program, as the government’s goal is to focus efforts on granting Brazil Aid, which became known as the “new” Bolsa Família. For members of the general public, it is worth noting that the release of withdrawals of emergency aid works based on a different logic.

The dates are after the deposits in the account, in order to avoid crowding at bank branches or lottery correspondents. This Tuesday (16/11), the 7th installment of emergency aid can already be withdrawn by those born in September.

Remembering that the “general public” of the program is made up of those linked to CadÚnico and citizens who were already enrolled in emergency aid, provided they received the benefit in December of last year. follow the calendar complete with the release dates of the withdrawals of the 7th and last installment: