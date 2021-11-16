CAIXA will have a new release of R$300 to R$1,000 at the end of the month

The deadline for clients to request microcredit lines of up to R$1,000 is already open, following a schedule. Since the announcement of the news, the financial institution informed that the release of the service would occur in a staggered manner, initially for those who already have an account in the application and then for new registrations.

As informed, there is a calendar for the release of amounts and people must wait their turn to receive the benefit.

The next release of values ​​in the app is just around the corner. It turns out that according to the release schedule, there will be a new release at the end of the month (see the calendar below).

Users must update their personal data on the platform by scanning their identity document and uploading a selfie photo. The procedure must be performed as soon as possible, and will remain under analysis for up to 10 days.

With regard to contracting credit, it takes place entirely online, without the need to go to an institution’s branch to request the service. Loans can be contracted with minimum value of BRL 300 and maximum of BRL 1,100, with payment in up to 24 installments.

Check the release calendar

Who is a Caixa customer Has:

Born in January and February: from September 27th;

Born in March and April: from October 18th;

Born in May and June: from November 8th onwards;

Born in July and August: from November 29th;

Born in September and October: from December 13th;

Born in November and December: from December 27th.

Anyone who is not a Caixa customer has:

Born in January, February, March, April, May and June: from November 8th onwards;

Born in July and August: from November 29th;

Born in September and October: from December 13th;

Born in November and December: from December 27th.

For those who are not yet customers of the box has, will have to register on the platform from November 8th to take out the loan. In this sense, citizens should open a Poupança Digital+ account.

Caixa Tem credit lines

There are two types of loan for the box has, Caixa Has Staff Credit and Caixa Has Its Credit for Your Business. The first option is intended for the contractor’s personal use, such as paying invoices and purchases, for example. The second is indicated for business expenses, such as investment, supplier payment, among others,

It is noteworthy that interest of 3.99% is applied monthly, one of the lowest in the market by category. In addition, the payment of the debt takes place through automatic debit, that is, the amount will be deducted every month directly from the client’s Digital Savings+ account.