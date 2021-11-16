camera shows perspective of incident in Brazil

Max Verstappen throws Lewis Hamilton off the track in dispute for the leadership in SP (Photo: Reproduction)

Onboard camera shows Max Verstappen knocked Lewis Hamilton off track in SP lead contest (Video: F1 TV)

Less than 48 hours after the incredible São Paulo GP, the Formula 1 made emerge, this morning of Tuesday (16), images from the onboard camera that shows the front of Max Verstappen’s car and brought a new perspective of the dispute for the lead with Lewis Hamilton in lap 48 of the race last Sunday in Interlagos.

This is precisely the image from the onboard camera that the FIA ​​(International Automobile Federation) was unable to obtain in order to analyze an eventual fraud by Verstappen in a dispute for position with Hamilton.

According to Michael Masi, FIA race director for Formula 1, the images would only be analyzed when they were made available by the broadcasting rights holders. “The front camera, the 360° camera, all camera angles that we didn’t get live will be downloaded and we’ll review them after the race,” he said.

The images show that Verstappen spread the car around the curve of Descent do Lago so as not to give alternatives to Hamilton, who went out of track, as well as the Dutch driver himself. Ten laps later, Lewis made the final pass and headed for an epic victory at Interlagos.

The incident was noted by the race stewards, but none of the drivers involved was punished. This provoked the fury of Toto Wolff, head of Mercedes, who starred in a scene that has already entered the history of the season by raging against the FIA’s decision.

According to Michael Masi, the decision about not punishing anyone is based on the premise of letting the drivers run. “You judge the incident on its merits and give an overview of it. And let’s not forget, we have the principle of “letting them run”, and looking at the big picture, from every angle we had available, that was the mentality we adopted,” he said.

The race director revealed that he had considered giving Verstappen a warning for the incident due to his unsportsmanlike conduct, but changed his mind. A few laps later, the Dutchman ended up getting the warning for swinging in front of Hamilton at high speed.

“It certainly came to mind, but then I looked a few more times and I didn’t think it was a clear black and white flag for Max, to be honest,” he finished.

