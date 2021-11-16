Camilla de Lucas’ flight has technical problem in the air: “I’m shaking”

Camilla de Lucas had a big scare during a flight from São Paulo to Rio de Janeiro, last Sunday (14). The plane the model was on had to change route and land at another airport due to a technical problem.

“I’m here, guys, feeling sick, shaking. Now I’m a little calmer”, she vented on Instagram.

And he continued: “I was coming from São Paulo to Rio. Man, I just got scared on the plane”.

Later, the ex-BBB provided details of what happened on the air while returning to the capital of Rio de Janeiro. “I always tell you that I am a person who is very afraid of flying, right? So now I came on the flight from São Paulo to Rio, I was going to get off at Santos Dumont [aeroporto], here I am at Galeão [aeroporto também no Rio de Janeiro] because up there, while we were on the flight, the flight attendants informed that we would no longer get off at Santos Dumont because the aircraft had a technical problem and we would need to land here [Galeão].”

Only when they were on dry land were passengers informed of the exact problem of the aircraft. “When we went down, they said it was a problem with the landing gear, which started to heat up.”

Finally, Camilla de Lucas admitted: “Guys, wow, it’s horrible. Because, while we’re up there, they just say it’s a technical problem. And we don’t really know what happens. Oh look. Everything worked out, thank God, but I’m very nervous”.