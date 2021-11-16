Camilla de Lucas plane has technical problems and ex-BBB reports emergency landing | celebrities



Rio – Camilla de Lucas went through a scare like that! This Sunday, the flight on which the ex-BBB was, on a trip from São Paulo to Rio, had to make an emergency landing after the pilot detected a failure in the landing gear. Through social networks, Camilla, who is already afraid of flying, told of the despair she felt when she learned of the aircraft’s failure.

“I was coming from São Paulo to Rio and I just got scared on the plane. People, horrible. I always tell you that I’m a person who’s very scared of flying. So now I came on the flight from São Paulo to Rio, I was going to get off at Santos Dumont and I’m here at Galeão. Because up there, while we were on the flight, the flight attendants informed that we were no longer going to get off at Santos Dumont, that we would have to get off at Galeão , because the aircraft had a technical problem and we were going to need to land here,” the ex-BBB began to explain.

“I’m a person who’s very, very afraid of flying. I walk and stuff, I do things, but it’s horrible. And then when we got down, they said it was a problem with the landing gear, it started to heat up . People, wow, horrible. Because while we’re up there, they just say it’s a technical problem and we don’t really know what happens. Everything worked out, thank God, but I’m very nervous”, added the digital influencer.