Camilla de Lucas reports panic when facing a technical problem in flight: “I trembled”



Camilla de Lucas told her Instagram followers that she went through moments of panic when she was informed that the plane on which she was traveling to Rio de Janeiro had technical problems.

continues after advertising

“I’m feeling sick, I’m trembling. I’m calmer… I was on my way from São Paulo to Rio, I was scared on the plane. I always say I’m very scared of flying… Upstairs, while we were on the flight, the flight attendants informed that we were no longer going to get off at Santos Dumont, we would have to get off at Galeão because the aircraft had a technical problem,” she said, this Monday (15) in a video on Instagram.

The influencer said that while the passengers were in flight, the flight attendants only say that the aircraft was facing a technical problem. “We don’t really know what happens. Thank God, everything worked out. but i’m very nervous“. She also said that, unlike her, her fiance did not appear to be nervous about the situation:

continues after advertising

“The world is coming to an end, the people are calling the commissioners all the time to try to find out what’s going on, and he [Mateus Ricardo, seu noivo] playing game on mobile as if nothing had happened! My whole hand was shaking, pulling his arm, gripping his hand desperately and he… I looked at him and said: Matthew, do you understand what is happening?”.

Camilla de Lucas reveals difficulties in getting used to TV: “I’m very expressive”

Second place at BBB21, Camilla de Lucas won a chance to lead the backstage at The Masked Singer Brasil. “I’m very expressive, I came from an internet footprint where I’m very small”, she told Revista Quem.

For the influencer, on television there is no way to move so much. “Which for me is very difficult. And I speak very fast. The TV asks for a calm that I’m working to find. But, it’s been a wonderful experience,” she praised.