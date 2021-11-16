Campos Neto says BC will have “hard work” to contain inflation

× Photo: José Cruz/Agénacia Brasil

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, defended this Tuesday (16) the importance of the government giving a signal of fiscal effort and promoting “some spending cuts”.

At an event at the Lisbon Forum, Campos Neto said that the measure could help keep interest rates low.

“There is a part that we need to make a fiscal effort and I think that some level of balance in spending would be very important., wave some cost cutting, something along those lines. I understand the difficulty and understand that the political world generates its limitations in this sense.”

The Focus report, released on Tuesday by BC, estimates inflation at 9.77% this year.

Campos Neto stated that the bank will find it difficult to contain the rise in prices.

“It’s important to be realistic and understand how widespread inflation is and the BC’s job will be difficult.”

The president of the Central Bank also said that there is a factor that is the doubt about the country’s capacity to grow and that is why the fiscal effort would also be important.

“If I have the same fiscal balance model with growth of 2.5%, 3%, with an interest rate of 7% and I change the growth to 1% and I move to an interest rate of 8%, I go from having an unsustainable thing to an explosive thing.”