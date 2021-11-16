Canada: the city destroyed in hours by fire after registering 49.6ºC – 11/16/2021

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared during COP 26, the UN climate conference, that the country is heating up at twice the rate of the rest of the world.

This rise in temperatures was harshly felt in the southern city of Lytton. In June 2021, local thermometers reached 49.6°C, the highest temperature ever recorded in a place so far north of the planet.

A day after reaching that mark, the small town was engulfed in flames.

“My sense of belonging disappeared in a cloud of smoke on June 30,” says Patrick Michell, leader of the Kanaka Bar indigenous community, who lives there.

After losing his home in the fire, he had to move into a motor home with his wife. His daughter Serena was eight months pregnant on the day of the fire and had to flee with only a few clothes.

Lytton’s homeless are now seeking answers and those responsible for the incident.

There is a suspicion that a spark from the local railroad has ignited the flames, but an investigation has found no link between the railway line and the fire.

In this video from the “Life at 50ºC” series, the BBC went to the Canadian city destroyed by fire, where some residents plan to build new houses in a more sustainable way.