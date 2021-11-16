Carlos Barbosa eliminates Atlântico in overtime and goes to LNF semifinal | national futsal league

The Atlantic was 17 seconds away from qualifying for the semifinals of the National Futsal League. After beating Carlos Barbosa by 6-2 in the first leg, Erechim’s team tied for the second by 2-2 until ACBF got the victory in an own goal by Allan. The 3-2 for the home team took the duel in Serra Gaúcha to overtime. In extra time, the same Allan scored 1-0 for the visitors. But, thanks to a great goal from Bruno Souza, Carlos Barbosa equaled 1 to 1, guaranteeing the classification of the semifinals for having a better campaign.

Carlos Barbosa’s goals 3 (1) x (1) 2 Atlântico in the quarter finals of the National Futsal League

The opponent in the next phase will be Cascavel. The other semi will have Sorocaba x Foz Cataratas. The dates and times of the matches have not yet been released by the LNF. Champion in 2001, 2004, 2006, 2009 and 2015, Carlos Barbosa is looking for the six-time title.

1 of 3 Carlos Barbosa eliminated archrival Atlântico — Photo: Ulisses Castro/ACBF Carlos Barbosa eliminated archrival Atlântico — Photo: Ulisses Castro/ACBF

The game started with both teams looking to attack. At two minutes, Serginho scared the home crowd by sending the ball into the net from the outside in a free kick. At four, Dener spun in the area and hit Tiago’s right post. At eight, Atlântico managed to open the scoring. In a move initiated by Tiago, Rick received it in front and submitted without a chance for Pedro Bianchini.

At 10, Erechim’s team barely expanded. When he noticed Bianchini early, Serginho kicked from his court, and the ball hit the crossbar. Carlos Barbosa only came back in danger at 12, when Jhow received it from Dener and hit the post. At 15, however, there was no way. Biel found Dener free in the area and he sent it to the bottom of the string: 1 to 1. The turn didn’t take long to happen. Two minutes later, Fernando took a direct free kick and made it 2-1, the scoreboard of the stage.

2 of 3 Pivot Jé tries to pass Jhow, by Carlos Barbosa — Photo: Ulisses Castro/ACBF Pivot Jé tries to pass Jhow, by Carlos Barbosa — Photo: Ulisses Castro/ACBF

Suelton draws, but ACBF wins

The second half started electrifying. In the very first play, Tiago made a miraculous defense, avoiding Richard’s goal, which would be the ACBF’s third. The Atlantic responded seconds later with a ball kicked by Suelton. Well placed, Bianchini did not rebound. At three, Erechim’s team reached a tie. After winning split in the middle of the court, Serginho gave the ball to Suelton, who made it 2-2.

Carlos Barbosa felt the blow, and the game became tied. Only at 12, the home team managed to submit with Richard, in a ball defended by Tiago. A minute later, Pedro Rei crashed the intermediate, and Tiago went to get it again. With three minutes to go, coach Edgard Baldasso launched Pedro Rei as goalkeeper. With 17 seconds to go, Richard played with Tiago, and Allan ended up playing for his own goal, decreeing overtime with the ACBF victory by 3-2.

3 of 3 Carlos Barbosa went for the win at the end of normal time — Photo: Ulisses Castro/ACBF Carlos Barbosa went for the win at the end of normal time — Photo: Ulisses Castro/ACBF

Bruno Souza scores the spot

The extra time started with both teams taking little chances. Until, four minutes into the first half, Jé gave a sugary ball to Allan, who opened the scoring for extra time, redeeming himself from the goal scored at the end of normal time. Carlos Barbosa responded immediately. With 24 seconds before the break, Bruno Souza hit a bomb in the angle, making it 1 to 1.

The second half came, and Carlos Barbosa had the chance to turn around in a direct free kick taken by Fernando. But the goalkeeper João Paulo – who took the place of Tiago at that time – managed to defend, leaving the Atlantic alive in the match. With two minutes to go, coach Thiago Raupp risked the goalkeeper putting Lucas in the role. However, Carlos Barbosa closed in on defense, ensuring the dramatic classification with the right to widespread discussion between the players in the final moments.

Carlos Barbosa: Pedro Bianchini, Jhow, Pedro Rei, Richard and Dener. Entered: Fernando, Bruno Souza, Keko, Murilo, Pedro Carioca, Vini Andrades, Léo Borges and Biel. Technician: Edgard Baldasso.