cast reacts to new trailer, which will be released today

Spider-Man fans are restless. After the release of new photos and many details about Spider-Man: No Return Home, this Tuesday (16), Tom Holland posted a short video with him on Instagram, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon reacting to the new trailer – which will be released today. Check out:

Marvel and Sony will premiere the new preview at 10:00 pm, at a special face-to-face event at Regal Sherman Oaks in Los Angeles, with invitations distributed to just a few fans and reporters.

In addition to the first showing of the trailer, the invitation promises a few more “big surprises” for those who attend the in-person event.

Second Holland, the new film was thought of as an “end” for its Peter Parker’s narrative, which began in Captain America: Civil War, 2016.



Spider-Man: No Return Home will feature the return of several former franchise stars: from Jamie Foxx, from The Spectacular Spider-Man 2, again as the villain Electro; The Alfred Molina, from Spider-Man 2, as Doctor Octopus.

The premiere of the feature is scheduled for December 16th in Brazilian cinemas.