Catcher! Tatá Werneck says he already had three guests from ‘Lady Night’ | Television



Tatá Werneck at ‘Lady Night’, by Multishow – Gianne Carvalho/Multishow Disclosure

Tatá Werneck at Multishow’s ‘Lady Night’Gianne Carvalho/Multishow Disclosure

Published 11/15/2021 11:59 AM

São Paulo – The new season of “Lady Night”, talk-show hosted by Tatá Werneck, debuts this Tuesday, on Multishow. In interaction with her followers on Instagram, the presenter decided to comment on the project’s news and ended up revealing that she has already hooked up with three famous people who have been through the program.

“Before the program, when I was single, I already had three guests, but you will never know,” replied she, who supposedly had an affair with Tiago Iorc, in 2016 — he participated in the talk show in 2019.

Taking advantage of the moment, Tatá Werneck also said that the new season of “Lady Night” will not have an audience, as the program was recorded in August 2021, a more rigid moment of the new coronavirus pandemic [Sars-coV-2].

In case of curiosity, the first guest of the program is Marcos Mion, recently hired by Globo. Besides him, viewers can also expect appearances from Paola Carosella, Lília Cabral, Rafael Portugal, Jojo Todynho, Eduardo Sterbitch and Juliette Freire, and much more.