Catwalk: online pioneer, former shoe industry giant struggles to get out of the crisis – Economy

Far from its heyday and swimming to try to get out of a financial crisis experienced in recent years, the shoe retailer in the interior of São Paulo Passarela had to focus on its business to chart the path back to profitability. In difficulties since 2016, when the economic crisis took it against the grain, the company had been able to renegotiate its debts, but it did not have the strength to withstand the losses of the pandemic. With no way out, he filed for bankruptcy protection, with a debt of R$ 85 million.

More than a year later and with the restructuring plan and the payment of creditors approved, the company wants to prove that it is ready to stand firm in the increasingly competitive market. Revenue, expected to reach R$ 50 million this year, is already projected to grow 25% in 2022, according to the president of Passarela, Luís Tomasetti.

The executive arrived at the company in 2017, as a business consultant, with the clear mission of taking the Passarela out of the crisis. The following year, he assumed command of the restructuring process and the presidency, in 2020, in place of Vanoil Pereira, still the only owner, who founded Passarela in 1981. Pereira keeps an eye on the business, but now as chairman of the Advisory Board .

Revenue growth will provide greater impetus for the company, which now needs to follow through on payment plans to creditors. The number is still quite far from that already registered in the past by the company, which was one of the pioneers of e-commerce in Brazil, with annual sales that approached R$ 600 million. Of the 40 physical stores of the brand already opened in the past, today there are 15 more.

In this reformulation process, its e-commerce was redesigned and started to house other retailers, like the current giants in the sector. “We were a shoe e-commerce. We ended up as a fashion marketplace”, says Tomasetti.

The stores that are now selling through the Passarela website are small retailers, most of them concentrated in the interior of São Paulo. “It’s a win-win”, summarizes the company’s president.

To grow, the retailer went into debt

One of the pioneers of electronic commerce, Passarela came to fight with big names in the sector, such as Dafiti and Netshoes – and, with that, spent to grow. The retail specialist and founder of Varese Retail, Alberto Serrentino, recalls that Passarela invested heavily in technology in the first wave of e-commerce, thus becoming one of the giants in the sector in the country.

Now, in the process of remaining in the market, one of the possible strategies, according to consultant Luciano Cerveira, is to revive one of his own brands, which could be a differential for attracting customers to his e-commerce. “The most highly regarded brands have already become commodities”, he says.

The president of the Brazilian Society of Retail and Consumer Affairs (SBVC), Eduardo Terra, points out that the current business environment is even more competitive, with a market dominated by already consolidated marketplaces. “One option they may have is to choose to connect to one of them and be a good ‘seller’”, he says.