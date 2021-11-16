Check out 10 luxury options to spend the R$ 350 million at Mega da Virada

On December 31, the contest 2440 of Mega da Virada could pay the biggest prize in the history of Caixa’s lotteries. It will be R$ 350 million for those who match the six numbers drawn. Bets can be placed from this Tuesday (16).

The winning bet has up to 90 days to claim the prize. If the redemption does not take place within this period, the right to the premium is lost, which is directed to the FIES (Finance for Higher Education Student Financing).

To get an idea of ​​what this amount means, see, in the gallery below, 10 luxury options that Mega da Virada’s BRL 350 million prize can afford: