Check out 10 luxury options to spend the R$ 350 million at Mega da Virada

On December 31, the contest 2440 of Mega da Virada could pay the biggest prize in the history of Caixa’s lotteries. It will be R$ 350 million for those who match the six numbers drawn. Bets can be placed from this Tuesday (16).
The winning bet has up to 90 days to claim the prize. If the redemption does not take place within this period, the right to the premium is lost, which is directed to the FIES (Finance for Higher Education Student Financing).
To get an idea of what this amount means, see, in the gallery below, 10 luxury options that Mega da Virada’s BRL 350 million prize can afford:
Credit: Photo: PAULO GUERETA/AGENCY O DIA/ESTADÃO CONTENT
With simultaneous launch in Europe and Brazil, the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo has a suggested public price from R$ 649 thousand. With the prize amount, it would be possible to buy 539 units of the luxury car.
Credit: Disclosure
Swiss watch brand Hublot sells itself as an innovative brand. Its slogan, The Art of Fusion, is about fusing different elements in design, materials and even movements. The Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Orange Sapphire model is a good example of this. Launched in January this year, it costs no less than US$ 169 thousand – the equivalent of R$ 942 thousand. Mega da Virada’s prize would be enough to buy 371 units.
Credit: Disclosure
More than a century since it was last seen in public, a vibrant painting by Vincent van Gogh, once seized by the Nazis, is being auctioned off. The watercolor of a harvest scene, titled “Meules de blé” (“piles of wheat”), is expected to sell for up to R$165 million. Therefore, the value of Mega da Virada would buy two paintings equal to this one, and there would still be R$ 20 million left over.
Credit: Christie's Images Ltd.
It took just 11 minutes, but the supersonic flight into space by New Shepard, a suborbital capsule with a rocket system built by the space company Blue Origin, marks the first crew trip by the company founded by Jeff Bezos. The price for a passenger on the Bezos rocket was quoted at US$ 28 million (about R$ 146 million). The winner of the Mega da Virada would be able to make two trips to space with the richest man in the world and still have R$58 million.
Credit: Getty Images
The ultimate symbol of wealth, superyachts saw a huge increase in demand during the pandemic, as the ultra-rich craved privacy and social distance in its most luxurious and exclusive form. For those who do not want to buy one of these models, they can occupy one of the 20 VIP suites of the megayacht Terra 300, at a cost of just over US$ 1 million per person. The amount is reverted, in part, to funding scientific studies.
Credit: Courtesy/Earth 300
The Skinner Auction House auctioned, according to them, the oldest whiskey in the world for US$ 40 thousand. With the value of Mega da Virada, it would be possible to buy around 1,605 of these bottles.
Credit: Reproduction
The Oceania Cruises, which departs San Francisco, USA, on January 15, 2023 with 684 passengers aboard, will travel around the world in 180 days, passing through 33 countries, 96 ports of call and 60 world heritage sites of UNESCO. The tour costs no less than R$1 million, which means that Mega da Virada’s winning bet, if taken alone, can travel around the world 350 times.
Credit: Pexels
In September, Bombardier unveiled a luxury version of its Challenger 350 executive jet. The Challenger 3500 is expected to enter service in the second half of 2022 for a value of US$26.7 million (R$145 million). With this, it would be possible to purchase two models and still have R$ 60 million left over.
Credit: Disclosure
Overlooking Flamengo beach, on the south side of Rio, the largest penthouse in Latin America has four floors, five bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a roof garden with swimming pool and a garage for 12 cars. The nearly 4,000 m² of luxury are available to anyone who can spend R$ 65 million. With the Mega da Virada jackpot, it is possible to acquire 5 units equal to this one.
Credit: Henrique Martins
This year, the Montblanc High Artistry line honors the Great Wall of China. There are 5 limited edition fountain pens. The most exclusive of the collection, Edition 1 Imperial, has a barrel and cap in 18-carat yellow gold amidst a sea of sapphires, rubies, tourmaline and diamonds. A brilliant 4.69 carat cut diamond crowns the piece. The unit value is almost US$ 2 million (R$ 13.4 million), in other words, the Mega da Virada prize can be equivalent to at least 26 units of the pen.
Credit: Disclosure