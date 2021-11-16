Christian despairs when he discovers that Renato had a child with a lover from the past.

A piece of news will fall like a bomb and could threaten the marriage of Renato/Christian (Cauã Reymond) and Bárbara (Alinne Moraes), in “Um Lugar ao Sol”. In the next chapters of the novel, the imposter twin will discover that Renato had a son with a lover, Maria Fernanda (Fernanda Nobre). The young woman will look for the boy to tell about the paternity. She will tell him that the two had a relationship when they first met in Paris, France.

Christian/Renato will be impacted by the news that he is Luc’s father and will ask Maria Fernanda to talk better before making any decision. He also asks for time for Barbara to be able to digest the loss of her son. Determined, Maria Fernanda makes it clear that she’s going to fight for Luc (the actor’s name was not disclosed) to meet his father. Shortly thereafter, Christian will be shocked when he enters the house and sees Maria Fernanda talking to Barbara.