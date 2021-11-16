Christian gets screwed and pays the duck for Renato’s betrayal; Understand · TV News

Christian (Cauã Reymond) took over the life of his twin brother in Um Lugar ao Sol. During her honeymoon, Barbara (Alinne Moraes) will discover that Renato was sending erotic messages to her friends. She will freak out and leave her husband in Europe.

At the chapter of this tuesday (16) , the little Patricia will cause a scandal at the hotel where the two will be staying in Prague, Czech Republic, upon discovering that she was made a muggle by her partner.

“I’m leaving! And, given what I’ve just discovered, believe me, this time it’s forever!”, the betrayed woman will nail. Christian, however, will not understand anything. “For God’s sake! What have I done now?”, the boy will ask, astonished.

“I’m talking about the erotic messages you sent to my friend! And that with us living together, in London, and she staying in the next room! You’re a mouse, Renato! I’m disgusted with you!”, Barbara will reply , Angry.

Without thinking twice, the rich woman will pick up her things and leave for Brazil, without even telling her husband, even after discovering that she became pregnant with him.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

