Christian is dazzled by all the luxury provided by Barbara on her honeymoon in Prague

After assuming the identity of the twin brother who died, in “Um Lugar ao Sol”, Renato/Christian (Cauã Reymond) decides to seize the opportunity that life has given him with all his strength. After the wedding ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, he and Barbara (Alinne Moraes) embark for their honeymoon in Prague. The scenes, which will air in the chapter this Monday, the 15th, were actually recorded in the capital of the Czech Republic, where the cast and the team directed by Maurício Farias traveled before the start of the pandemic.

Cauã Reymond and Alinne Moraes in Prague Photo: Alessandra Albuquerque/Rede Globo/Divulgação

In Prague, Christian is dazzled by the beauty of the city, the restaurants, and all the luxury provided by Barbara. For those who have never been on a plane or left the country, the experience will be a kind of passport to the new life that they dreamed of.

During their honeymoon, Christian is surprised to learn that Barbara has stopped taking birth control. A short time later, she announces that she is pregnant. After some time in the plot, it’s time for Barbara to give birth, but she ends up losing the baby.

