Christian is recognized and faces a tight skirt in front of Barbara · TV News

Christian (Cauã Reymond) will face a tight skirt in front of Barbara (Alinne Moraes) in Um Lugar ao Sol. he worked at the airport on the nine o’clock soap opera on Globo.

In the chapter this Tuesday (16), Lara’s ex-boyfriend (Andréia Horta) will land with his wife at the airport in Rio de Janeiro after their honeymoon in Prague, Czech Republic. The trip was also marked by the discovery of the running over and death of a man caused by his twin brother.

In the airport parking lot, his old place of work, he will be tense and will do anything to try to remain unnoticed. But Josias will see the former valet and speak with his former colleague. “What’s up, Chris? Gone, huh”, will say the boy, who will comment on his friend’s luxurious look.

“What miracle is this? When he used to work with us, he used to live there screwed up, running after beaks, and now…”, the employee will joke, leaving Ravi’s best friend (Juan Paiva) in a panic in front of his wife.

Josiah will approach Christian

Still in this Tuesday (16) chapter, Barbara will decide to separate from her husband after discovering that the dead twin was sending erotic messages to her friends. She’ll make a fuss about the faker.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

