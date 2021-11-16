Christmas product basket has already risen 5.91% this year, says Fipe

The price of the Christmas basket in the country has already risen 5.91% this year, according to a preliminary survey prepared by Fipe (Institute of Economic Research Foundation).

If at the end of last year the Christmas basket was around R$ 309.86, now it costs around R$ 328.17. The calculation considers the variation of the CPI (Consumer Price Index) of the products analyzed in a comparison between the 2nd quadris Semana of December 2020 with the closed values ​​of October this year.

Fipe reminds that some seasonal products, such as turkey and chester, have strong fluctuations in November and December, which can still influence the final price of the basket. In this case, upwards.

Traditional on Brazilian tables, candied fruit panettone, weighing 500 grams, was the product whose price increased the most: 25.96%.

See the variations of the Christmas basket, according to Fipe:

Pork loin with bone (chop) kg: -0.53%

Extra virgin olive oil, 500 ml glass: 4.79%

Grated cheese, 100g: 9.04%

Spaghetti noodles, 500g box: 1.97%

Tomato sauce, 340g, traditional: 2.56%

Whole palm heart of the Pupunha type, 300g: 7.58%

Green olive with seeds, 500g: 21.91%

Red wine, 750 ml: -4.29%

Orange nectar juice, 1 liter: -4.58%

Peach nectar juice, 1 liter: 2.98%

Candy, 251g box: 12.83%

Solid tuna, 170g: 4.59%

Turkey kg: 7.27%

Champagne, 660 ml: 4.75%

Candied fruit panettone, 500g: 25.96%

