Cinemas in Goiânia and Anápolis open pre-sale tickets for a special exhibition of Harry Potter

Harry Potter card-carrying fans have a lot to celebrate.

That’s because the iconic character will be back on the big screen in an unprecedented version of one of the most famous films in the franchise that has marked generations of pop culture: “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the original release, in 2001, the production will be relaunched in a single session all over Brazil.

Available only on November 21, the responsible studio has prepared a 3D version – a modality that became popular almost a decade after the original debut.

That is, in addition to the feeling of nostalgia, fans will have the opportunity to see Hogwarts, for the first time, within the depth of the three-dimensional format.

The cinemas of Goiânia and Anápolis are not out of this special event and ticket pre-sales are already available.

But it’s good to run because a lot of people are already asking for the opening of new sessions, due to the huge demand and demand.

Check out the list with the units in both cities that have advance sales available:

Annapolis

Cinemas – Brasil Park Shopping

Cineprime – Anashopping

Goiania

Cinemark – Flamboyant Shopping

Kinoplex – Goiânia Shopping

Cine Ritz