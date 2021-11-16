Around R$40 billion in cash stopped circulating in Brazil between January and October 2021. This represents a drop of 10.5% compared to the end of 2020, one year after the creation of Pix. If this amount were lined up in R$100 bills, it would be possible to travel around the world for a half year. Pix, which completes 1 year this week, already has nearly 350 million individual keys registered and moves over R$550 billion per month; in a total of about 1 billion transactions.

Circulation of cash reduces by R$40 billion per Pix account

Of these 1 billion transactions, the director of Innovation, Products and Services at the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), Leandro Vilain, says that between 80% and 90% replaced operations previously carried out in cash. Furthermore, the absolute drop in transactions via TED between November 2020 and September 2021 (from 192 million to 94 million) and DOC or check (from 45 million to 25 million) is small when compared to the increase in the number of transactions with Pix, from 34 million to 1 billion. The expansion rate is 2,959%.

According to Vilain, “Pix can only have replaced cash transactions. If these data are sustained over time, it would be one of the biggest financial inclusion programs that we know of”. The director of Febraban says that the comparison with 2020 is not ideal, as the economy was impacted by the pandemic crisis. To meet the demand of families for money during the pandemic, the BC announced in September 2020, the manufacture of 450 million cash notes of R$ 200.

At the time, the urgency was due to emergency aid of R$600 per month for almost 68 million people. And that, led to a race to withdraw the resources. After a year, a large part of the population has never held a R$200 bill in their hands. The most recent data from BC says that only R$84.6 million of R$200 notes are in circulation.

In the last 12 months to August 2020, cash increased by 48%. However, there is currently a 7.1% reduction in cash in the 12 months to October 2021. Finally, BC says that the use of paper money is returning to historic patterns after an atypical 2020.

Image: Vergani Photography / shutterstock.com