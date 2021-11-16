Column | The clothes dump in Atacama and the collapse of

Lixão is formed by leftovers from “fast fashion”, fast fashion produced to be used and thrown away and

The Chilean Atacama Desert, an important heritage of humanity, is being used as a dump for discarded clothes by several countries. Clothes thrown into a worldwide excess deposit. Picture of rampant consumption.

The dump is made up of leftovers from “fast fashion”, fast fashion produced to be used and thrown away in a few days. Highly polluting.

Producing clothes in this way makes money for department stores. It motivates people to buy. The environmental cost is very high. According to UN data, the production of clothing – which doubled between 2000 and 2014 – is responsible for 20% of the waste of water in the world. The production of a pair of jeans consumes 7,500 liters of water. Making clothes and accessories generates 8% of the toxic gases that alter the planet’s climate.

In this insane market for fast, disposable fashion, the apparel industry is embroiled in slave labor, child labor and violence against women. In Brazil alone, one million women seamstresses work informally and have their rights systematically violated by major clothing brands.





In Chile, the Atacama Desert is home to the first world’s disposable fashion toxic dump / Martin Bernetti / AFP

What is this fashion?

In the wake of excessive and fleeting consumption, fashion companies launch up to 50 collections throughout the year. It’s clothes to buy, wear and throw away.

It is the height of consumerism. Junk clothes that end up in the Atacama Desert, in a free zone region that “imports” clothes as if they were second-hand. But it’s not importing clothes. It is a waste export by consumers in Europe, Asia and the United States.

There are 59 thousand tons thrown into the desert each year. Clothes arrive in containers. Little is used. Mountains of toxic waste grow in the middle of Atacama, in a region called Alto Hospicio.

In front of the Alto Hospicio dump, we could declare the rest of the planet the “hospice humanity”. We are consuming our own existence. The environment is in the process of collapsing, resulting from a paradox: the way of life that destroys the very life it seeks to build.

It reminds Leonia, the fictional city created by Italo Calvino in “As Cidades Invisíveis”. An opulent, consumerist and immoral city.



Chile’s Atacama Desert is home to a gigantic clandestine clothing dump / Martin Bernetti / AFP

In Leonia, opulence is not represented by wealth, but by the things that are thrown away. All things are systematically thrown away to make room for new things.

New goods, which become old as soon as they are purchased. They are born outdated and need to be discarded to make room for new products, new junk.

Hyperconsumption is violent. It bears the mark of inequality, pollution, slave labor, deforestation, violence against women, child labor.

show society

In the consumer world, happiness is achieved through the act of discarding: throwing things away in the expectation that the new thing will overwhelm the old thing and cover the emptiness of a society that makes consumption a reason to exist.

The problem is that the new thing becomes old at the very moment of its realization as an object of desire. False realization, in which the merchandise is the simulacrum of interrupted enjoyment. The state of the art of impotence before the ego itself.

To understand consumption, just open social networks. It’s all there. Overexposure in sincere and true smiles. The collapse of the sign in a world of image-mediated social relations. “The entire life of societies in which modern conditions of production prevail is presented as an immense accumulation of spectacles. Everything that was experienced directly became a representation,” wrote Debord.

In this society of consumption and spectacle, goods are thrown away and the next day there we are, buying, buying and buying. Anything that soothes the frantic search for the holy grail of consumption, the perfect commodity, the sacred phallus that will finally flood us with happiness.

Consumption of goods, bodies, health, religion, diets, images. Consumption of overexposed lives. Consumption as an unbridled search for a happiness that is never where we are looking for it. Consumption in a society that has become the face of its own helplessness.

Welcome to the desert of the real.

